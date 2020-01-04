Moments prior to the Farmingdale cheerleading team taking the mat, the Dalers voice a boisterous chant, with the final words reminding them of the profoundness of their accomplishments over the span of just three seasons together.

“We’re the Dalers and we’re making history.”

“That’s something we’ve been doing since our first competition three years ago, and it’s just stuck since then,” said Mianna Welch after Farmingdale continued to make history on Saturday at the Wantagh Cheerleading Competition, as they remained undefeated with a first-place finish in the Division I Large schools section. Mepham was named the runner-up, with 16 teams competing in Division I.

The Dalers have won all four of their competitions this season after the inauguration of their first competitive varsity cheerleading program last season. Farmingdale only fielded a junior varsity team the previous year.

“This week we decided that we were going to add in more difficulty,” Farmingdale coach Caitlin Weinsheimer said. “We have some big goals in mind, so this was the first step in getting toward those goals. We tried to switch up our cheer a little bit as well.”

The immediate success has not only landed Farmingdale an undefeated campaign, but also a trip to the UCA National High School Cheerleading Championship at Walt Disney World in Orlando from Feb 6-10.

“It means a lot,” Gianna Costa said. “We don’t really get a lot of attention at our school, but a lot of people are starting to recognize us now.”

Weinsheimer hopes that an appearance on the national stage is only the beginning for Farmingdale.

“At the end of the year, we’re looking to go out with a bang,” Weinsheimer said. “To make it to finals at Nationals, hopefully win counties and states for the first time and make a name for ourselves as a program.”

Placing first in the Division I Small schools section was MacArthur, with Carey finishing second.

In the Division II Small schools section, Plainedge, heading to Disney next month as well, finished first and extended its undefeated season as well with a fourth consecutive victory. Host Wantagh placed second.

Alyssa Kannavos, seeing action for the first time in three weeks after fracturing her foot and spraining her ankle, said she felt instant confidence in her team upon her return.

“It was amazing,” Kannavos said. “I was nervous at first but when I got on the mat I knew that we were going to hit.”

Seaford won the Division II Large schools section, with Bethpage placing second. Division took the Co-Ed section, while Freeport earned second.