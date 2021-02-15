The top 10 competitive cheerleading programs on Long Island, in alphabetical order.

FARMINGDALE

Farmingdale served notice on the Long Island cheer landscape last year when they became the first Nassau squad to win a state title since cheerleading was recognized as a sport. They won the Large Division I Nassau title and qualified for the school’s first appearance at the state championships.

"We shocked the state and quite frankly ourselves and ended up winning a state championship title in just our second season as a varsity team," said Farmingdale coach Caitlin Weinsheimer, Newsday’s Coach of the Year.

Farmingdale will be led by senior Isabella Bilello, a backspot with impeccable jumps and tumbling, and Hailey Schifano, a side base who will be throwing in a round-off full to the Dalers’ routine this season.

FREEPORT

Senior Genevieve Himmelberg, a two-year captain, is the epitome of perseverance and returns to lead Freeport after two anterior cruciate ligament surgeries. The resilient Himmelberg, who performs in the back spot, will be joined by co-captain and side base Janaiyah Arce, in her fourth year on varsity. Arce comes back from a torn Achilles tendon.

"Their leadership is pure and natural and they’re so motivated to come back and win Small Division I," Freeport coach Laurie Kolodny said. "It’s great for them to have the chance to compete after all of the adversity of 2020."

The Devils will have six girls back from their coed championship team, which finished third in the state tournament. They finished second in the Nassau finals, edged out by MacArthur by 0.5 for the Small Varsity Division I title in 2019.

HAUPPAUGE

Hauppauge made history last year by winning the school’s first team title in the Small Division I tournament. Led by Alexa Waters, Newsday’s Suffolk Cheerleader of the Year, the Eagles also won the Suffolk title. Waters, a six-year starter and third-year captain, is a main base who knows how to hit the most elite skills. She’ll play lacrosse for Florida next year.

Senior captain Alexa DiBenedetto, a five-year member of the squad, is able to do the most elite stunts as a flyer, as well as throw a full, an elite tumbling skill. The Newsday All-Long Island selection has won both an All-Suffolk and MVP award and plans on cheering in college. Hauppauge has outstanding seniors in Julia Morales, Grace Murphy, Brianna Iaboni, and Lily Gennari. They’ve been on the mat since they were freshmen and helped build the foundation of one of Long Island’s premier teams.

MACARTHUR

The Generals have qualified for nationals for 10 consecutive years and been national finalists six times. MacArthur earned Nassau titles in 2019 and 2020 and placed fifth in the state tournament last year. Senior Callie Koeppen is a four–year starter and the enthusiastic go-to cheerleader for the Generals. Junior Kylie Zanelli is also a four–year starter. "Kylie has maybe the best tumbling on Long Island," MacArthur coach Lisa Nessler said. "She can complete any tumbling pass asked of her."

MOUNT SINAI

The Mustangs are the two-time defending state champions in the Large Varsity Division II. They are the first Long Island team to repeat at the state level. The Mustangs have captured five consecutive Suffolk crowns, and in 2019 earned the triple crown of cheer with Suffolk, state and Universal Cheerleaders Association national titles. Seniors Arianna Furbush and Lisa Greenspan have been key athletes and four-year starters. Sara Spadaro and Tatiana Temple have impressive skills to help keep Mount Sinai at the top.

ROCKY POINT

Rocky Point is the most tenured championship team on Long Island. For 17 years, Rocky Point has set the bar for opposing programs. While it is common in all sports for teams to have highs and lows, Rocky Point has been consistently top tier. The Eagles are four-time undefeated Suffolk champions and have captured 12 Long Island crowns. Juniors Marisa Coniglione and Giovana Improta have been on the squad since the eighth grade, winning three Suffolk titles and regional crowns.

SACHEM NORTH

Sachem North won two Suffolk titles in the past four years and a state championship in 2019. They have a strong contingent back, including senior Jenna LoCascio, who has been an elite tumbler and main base since eighth grade. Junior Grace Calabria is in her fourth year on varsity and a key tumbler.

SEAFORD

Four consecutive Nassau titles has put Seaford in elite company on Long Island. The Vikings placed in the top five at the state competition all four years, finishing second in 2020. Seaford hasn’t lost a local event in four years.

The Vikings are led by 15 seniors, including Samantha Cella, a driving force on the team since eighth grade.

"She started as a flyer and her talent took us to the nationals," Seaford coach Lisa Ferrari said. "She’s a two-year captain with incredible leadership skills and the capability to push her peers to success. She can hit any super elite stunt and is also an elite tumbler."

Cella is joined by senior Paige Vasquez, a key back spot with incredible tumbling skills and junior Megan Gilbert, who can throw a gorgeous full tumbling pass that looks like she’s floating across the mat.

SMITHTOWN EAST

The program bounced between winning the Suffolk crown in the Small Varsity Division in 2019 to finishing third in the Large Varsity Division last year with consistently clean, effective and exciting routines. Smithtown East is led by seniors Brenna Kolahifar (main base), Tori Hobot (flyer), Sofia Sabatino (flyer), and Julianna Napoli (side base).

WANTAGH

Since cheerleading became an official sport recognized by the NYPHSAA in 2016, Wantagh has won the Nassau Small Division II titles four times. It has placed in the top three in the state competition all four years. Senior captain Keira Young is a three-year starter who has been cheering in the program since she was seven years old and is currently coaching one of Wantagh’s youth teams. "You won’t be disappointed by her electric energy on the mat," Wantagh coach Jaclyn Bonlarron said. "This year our team will look strong and clean, focusing on execution and technique."