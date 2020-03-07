ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The repeat was sweet.

The Mount Sinai cheerleading team captured its second straight Division II Large School state championship at Rochester Institute of Technology on Saturday, finishing with a score of 93.63. It was the highest score of the tournament and the first time a Suffolk team has repeated.

Mount Sinai has now won three titles since the state cheerleading competition began in 2016.

“That’s always been one of our mottos, to try and be better than we’ve been,” senior side base Sydney Kearns said. “Making history, every year, to us has always been something that’s been a mantra in our heads. Winning back to back is insane.”

The Mustangs were in first place following the opening round, but had some time before their final routine, competing as the last team of the day. Senior back spot Kayli Kunzler admitted the wait was “nerve-wracking,” but added that Mount Sinai was ready to get back on the mat.

“[Being in first makes] us work harder,” Kunzler said. “We want to stay in that top spot. In the end, it was all definitely worth it.”

Mount Sinai coach Megan Wesolowski said the Mustangs “played to the score sheets,” ahead of the finals, working on execution and fine-tuning their stunts.

“We took out a little bit of difficulty to make sure our stunts were clean,” Wesolowski said. “Rather than putting more difficult skills in and possibly losing on the execution or getting a fall or something like that.”

The plan worked as Mount Sinai found a rhythm from the opening notes of its routine.

“You could feel the energy coming through the mats,” senior side base Nicolette Brutschy said. “It’s an incredible feeling.”

As the Mustangs continued to hit their stunts, Wesolowski said she got a bit emotional in the final moments, particularly when Mount Sinai connected on its last pyramid.

“You kind of tear up,” Wesolowski said. “That’s it, that’s how it all comes together.”

While Mount Sinai was defending its title, Hauppauge captured a championship in its first state tournament appearance. The Eagles placed first in Division I Small School with a score of 93.28.

“It’s honestly surreal,” said junior base Alexa Waters, who has been on the team since 7th grade. “I couldn’t be happier right now. I’m shaking I’m so excited.”

Hauppauge was also first after the opening round, but coach Laura Alonzo said she didn’t want the team to worry about any pre-finals pressure. Instead, the Eagles focused on hitting their marks and stunts, including a hand-to-hand stunt, which Alonzo called “college level.”

“It’s the best they’ve ever done,” Alonzo added. “I have no words, I’m so proud of them. They were confident, and they hit.”

Senior back spot Caroline O'Brien echoed her coach, saying: “It feels great. There’s nothing better than hearing one of your bases scream, ‘They’re all up.’”

With their confidence rising throughout the routine, the Eagles soared to new heights in program history, an accomplishment they won’t soon forget.

“We wanted it so bad, so we put in every ounce of effort we can when we go out on the mat,” said senior base Olivia Gay.

West Babylon finished second in Division I Large School with 89 points.

Although they came up short of their championship aspirations, the Eagles were proud of their season, which included a county title and a sixth-place finish at the National High School Cheerleading Championships at Walt Disney World in Orlando last month.

“Winning counties and being able to come here, is a dream to us,” senior base Paige Hesdra said. “Being here with the atmosphere and knowing our family was here, that’s what pushed us.”