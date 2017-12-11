Mt. Sinai comes up big in cheerleading season opener

Before the Longwood Varsity Cheerleading Meet, the first Suffolk meet of the season, the Mt. Sinai Cheerleading team had one mission on their mind, complete the impossible or as their motto eloquently puts it, “Rewrite History.”

After placing fifth at the New York State Cheerleading Championship and winning the Suffolk Division II Large title, the Mustangs are not satisfied.

“Every year we come up with a saying that ties our goals for the season together and this year its ‘Rewrite History,’” Julia Hecht said. “Even though we’ve had successful seasons in the past, it hasn’t always gone the way that we wanted. This year we are trying to rewrite history, forget about last year and come back stronger than ever.”

Stronger than ever means starting the season off 1-0 after placing first in Large Division I and II with a score of 91.3.

“We were really motivated this week,” Coach Megan Wesolowski said. “We had a rough week… it wasn’t our best performance but there’s never any blame between the girls. They always come together in the hard times and the good.”

A fall early in the performance and a shaky lift before their team chant didn’t deter the Mustangs for long. They stuck their final pyramid to secure the win in a tough division.

Usually Mt. Sinai would not have competed at this event because they are the only Division II Large team. Suffolk now allows Division I and II groups to compete against each other. Ward Melville placed second and Sachem North placed third.

Enter your email address to subscribe to High School Sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Mustangs are welcoming the challenge.

“We’re up against a lot of competition and a lot of talented teams,” Captain Charlotte Fiordalisi said. “It’s an honor to compete with them.”

The Rocky Point Cheerleading team is welcoming a different challenge, staying true to their program and being the best on the mat.

As Coach Anna Spallina puts it, “The climb to the top is easier than staying at the top.”

They are starting off the season on top placing first in Division I and II Medium with a score of 93.8. Kings Park placed second and Northport placed third.

“This win is exciting because we’ve been working so hard all year long,” Lauren Utting said. “Everyone expects us to be at a higher level and it’s exciting to actually perform at that level and show everyone that we are that good.”

The Eagles had one fall after the team chant in an otherwise clean performance.

“Sometimes things happen but when we practice we will do that stunt a million times and do it better next week,” Utting said.

Captain Julieanna Joy continued, “We have to beat ourselves. There is no one we have to focus on beating except ourselves. I’m really proud of the way our team performed. We have a couple of new kids on the mat and they did really good for their first performance.”

To beat themselves, both Joy and Utting agreed they have to maintain their county title and earn their way back to a State title and National title.

“We’re hoping to bring it all home,” Utting said.

Division I and II Small is anything but what the name suggests. It’s the largest division in Suffolk and crowned two winners, first up was the home team Longwood. They placed first with a score of 89.4. Hauppauge placed second and Westhampton placed third.

Longwood is lead by new coach and former Longwood cheerleader Shauna Cruz. Cruz along with a young team performed a fall-less routine with intricate stunts.

The second Small first place winner was Floyd who scored an 86.2 and competed against former Division I Large County Champion and 2016 second place state winner, Sachem East.

“This is my second year with the girls…they’ve grown so strong physically and mentally,” Coach Alyssa Cabrera said. “We’re going against teams that have been building their program for years. These girls have been working hard to build theirs.”

Whitman placed second and Sachem East placed third.

“As a captain, I’m really proud of this win,” Talia Dongvort said. “Even though things didn’t hit, we always pull through and come together as a family. This season we’re going to do big things.”