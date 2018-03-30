Newsday's All-Long Island cheerleading team 2018

Meet Newsday's All-Long Island cheerleading team for the 2017-18 winter season.

Nassau Cheerleader of the Year: Anna Gagliano, Seaford, Sr. Gagliano has been essential to Seaford since making varsity in eighth grade. She became a captain her freshman year and worked tirelessly to make Seaford the team it is today. As a flyer, Gagliano has great body control. She's also a talented tumbler. Gagliano started a pep squad to cheer on the CDP basketball team, comprised of special needs students at Seaford. She brings in other members of the community and teaches them how to cheer.

Suffolk Cheerleader of the Year: Samantha Ferrara, Rocky Point, Jr. Ferrara has been a varsity cheerleader since seventh grade and was named captain her sophomore year. Next season, she'll be the first six-year varsity member in program history. She's a flyer and a tumbler who's always striving for more. Ferrara helps run the Kiddie Cheer Clinics, where she mentors young cheerleaders ages 5-12

Joseph Apisa, Connetquot, Soph. Apisa's athleticism shows every time he steps on the mat. He performs difficult tumbling and stunting while boosting the team's morale. Outside of the gym, he bakes and delivers the goods to police, fire fighters and EMTs.

Francesca Capilets, Hauppauge, Sr. Capilets is a four-year member of the squad and team captain. She helped lead Hauppauge to a second-place finish at the UCA National High School Championship and at the county championship. Capilets is an avid member of the community who coaches teams from the Hauppauge Youth Cheerleading Organization and attends various events for juvenile diabetes.

Jessica Fleischer, Sachem North, Sr. Fleischer is a captain and four-year member of the Sachem North squad. As a main base, she's constantly pushing her stunt group to perfect their performance. Throughout competitions, she's cheering on the team and boosting morale. Each year, Fleischer participates in the Breast Cancer walk in honor of her mother, who is a survivor.

Britney Jahrmarkt, West babylon, Sr. Jahrmarkt has been captain for the past two years and her leadership shows every time she steps on the mat. As a flyer, her elite stunts include double-ups, one-mans and basket tosses. Jahrmarkt is an acolyte at St. John's Lutheran Church, where she participates in food drives and holiday service.

Katherine Leon, Freeport, Sr. Leon's been a cheerleader since seventh grade and a varsity member since ninth. She's a main base and two-time captain. When she isn't cheering, Leon can be found at various school clubs, including student government and marching band. She's a volunteer translator at H.E.L.P. Services Inc.

Jillian Lucito, East Meadow, Sr. Lucito's been a captain since her junior year. As a back spot, she's involved in the difficult stunts, and her strength and physicality shows. Lucito is the team's motivator and always makes sure all the girls are on the same page.

Caitie Magner, Wantagh, Sr. Magner is a newly appointed Warriors captain, and she's earned the recognition. She's one of the best tumblers on the team and continuously excels at difficult stunts.

Taylor Penny, West Islip, Sr. Penny embodies the definition of leadership. Her unique way of motivating her teammates and her work ethic makes her essential to West Islip. Penny has strong tumbling skills and precise stunting technique. She helped lead the team to the Suffolk championship.

Isabella Takacs, Mt. Sinai, Jr. Takacs is an elite tumbler for Mt. Sinai and a back spot who deserves plenty of credit for the team's success. She's been on the team for four years.

Jessica Terracciano, Plainedge, Sr. Terracciano is a two-year captain and has helped Plainedge to two Nassau championships. She knows when to take a back seat and when to step forward and be a leader. Terracciano is a special needs cheerleading coach and works with Rolling Thunder Special Needs Program, assisting the track & field team.

Mary Claire Troy, Kellenberg, Sr. After attending summer cheerleading camp in sixth grade, Troy knew she wanted to cheer for Kellenberg. She's been in the Kellenberg program for six years starting in the Latin School. Troy's earned the trust of the Kellenberg squad and has added the 23 girls to her family. She's a flyer with a great extension and a huge smile. Off the mat, she teaches religion and spends time with the elderly in nursing homes.

Alexa Virgo, West Hempstead, Sophomore Virgo is the youngest member of the West Hempstead team, but she has also become a leader. She started as a gymnast reaching level 10 at her club gym, which aided her in becoming one of the best tumblers on the team. Virgo quickly learned how to be a main base and constantly motivates her stunt group.

Nassau Coach of the Year: Matthew Schneyer, Wantagh