Suffolk cheerleading event at Rocky Point
Scenes from the Suffolk cheerleading event at Rocky Point High School on Jan. 11, 2020.
MORE PHOTOS
Eastern States Classic Freeport Cheerleading Competition Stanner Games Central Islip vs. Sachem East Photos: Huntington vs. Northport Photos: Holy Trinity vs. Chaminade boys hoops Photos: Whitman vs. Commack girls basketball Photos: Sachem vs. Kings Park/Smithtown girls bowling Photos: Millrose Games qualifiers Photos: Mt. Sinai vs. Shoreham-Wading River wrestling Photos: Northport vs. Smithtown West boys hoops Photos: Sewanhaka vs. Bellmore JFK girls basketball Photos: Syosset vs. Massapequa girls basketball Photos: Uniondale vs. Oceanside boys basketball Photos: New Hyde Park vs. Long Beach boys hoops Photos: Plainedge vs. Bethpage girls hoops Photos: St. Anthony's vs. Moore Catholic Ted Petersen wrestling tournament at Island Trees Photos: Hispanic Games at the Armory Photos: LuHi vs. St. Raymond’s (Bronx) boys basketball Photos: Knox vs. Cardinal Hayes (Bronx) boys basketball Photos: Wantagh cheerleading competition Photos: Holy Trinity vs. Iona Prep boys basketball Photos: Brentwood vs. Boys & Girls (Brooklyn) boys basketball
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.