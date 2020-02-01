The Rocky Point cheerleading team was flying high.

With a handful of new skills added to their routine, the Eagles didn’t miss a beat during Saturday’s competition at Smithtown West, winning the first session of the Suffolk Small Schools Division I event.

It’s a performance coach Anna Spallina is hoping Rocky Point will build on as the team turns its attention to the UCA National High School Cheerleading Championships at Walt Disney World in Orlando, February 6-10.

“Winning today is a big confidence booster leading up to the biggest competition of the year, which is nationals,” Spallina said. “I can honestly say this is like the dream team. They come in and work every day. It's like a business to them.”

Spallina said that Rocky Point has been working on its routine “since August, September,” adding different facets throughout the year. Each new skill required the Eagles to fine-tune their collective approach, focusing on their strength and positioning, and Saturday was a chance to put everything together.

“We come out with some skills and as they perfect those skills, we add a stunt here, a motion there, maybe a new body position,” Spallina said. “It's kind of like a progression. What you see today, is what you’ll see at nationals next week.”

Mount Sinai placed first in the Large Schools event:

The Mustangs are also prepping for nationals, looking to defend last year’s championship. Northport was tops in the Co-Ed Division, while Shoreham-Wading River won the Small Schools Division II title and East Islip clinched the second session of the Small Schools Division I event.