The Hauppauge cheer squad was willing to make any necessary adjustments to stand out this season.

The hard work paid off for the Eagles in Saturday’s Suffolk County Cheerleading Championship at Smithtown East High School. Hauppauge dominated the mat, grabbing first place in Small Division I. Rocky Point placed second and Smithtown West took third place.

“This comeback feels unreal,” said Hauppauge junior captain Alexa Waters, who has been on the team since 7th grade. “We have had a different mindset this year and worked harder than ever before.”

The Eagles knew they had tough opponents in Rocky Point, who won the National High School Cheerleading Championships at Walt Disney World in Orlando last week. Hauppauge came in third place in Orlando.

“I don’t have words, I’m so proud,” Hauppauge coach Laura Alonzo said. “Rocky Point is super tough. Our character and taking ownership of our stunts was key today.”

Hauppauge’s win gives them a spot in the New York State Cheerleading Competition in Rochester on March 7.

In Large Division I, West Babylon finished on top. Sachem North placed second and Smithtown East got third place.

“Our coaches always tell us we are only going up, never down,” West Babylon senior captain Joliene Ewan said. “Every week we want to go up in points and place, working harder than the previous week.”

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

West Babylon also just returned from nationals where they placed sixth.

“Our girls are truly a family that struggles sometimes but the way they come together for the sport is just incredible to watch as a coach,” West Babylon assistant coach Elizabeth Schlitt said.

The Eagles are headed to the state cheerleading championship with one goal in mind.

“This is it, we want to win,” Ewan said.

Smithtown East assistant coach Kimberly Halloran understands just how important sportsmanship is to cheerleading and making the environment comfortable for all the teams visiting.

“We have been hosting for 13 years,” Halloran said. “We want to see everyone do well, that’s the best competition. When everyone hits, you can see where you really rank.”