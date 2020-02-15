Despite changes in the Central Islip lineup throughout the season, the Musketeers were able to win the Co-Ed Division of Saturday’s Suffolk County Cheerleading Championship at Smithtown East High School.

“We are so beyond excited and proud," Central Islip coach Rebecca Gallagher said. “They have overcome so many obstacles throughout the season.”

While many of the teams in Saturday’s competition had to overcome injuries or illness, the Musketeers dealt with adversity that affected their routines a bit differently.

“Throughout the season, we had to change our positions because we had people leave the team,” Gallagher said. “We had to rebuild certain stunt groups. It was about being able to get some of the things that we had choreographed for the newer members organized but also learning to work with new people, which brought out nerves.”

Once the Musketeers hit the mat in their bright purple lipstick, the nerves vanished.

Central Islip’s victory earned a spot into the New York State Cheerleading Competition in Rochester on March 7. Northport finished second.

In Large Division II, Mount Sinai was the lone team, giving them a spot in the state competition.

In Small Division II, Babylon placed first, followed by Sayville and Hampton Bays. Babylon's win also gives the team a spot in the state competition.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Going forward, the Musketeers have a plan they want to execute before heading to the state championship.

“We want to focus on cleaning up our transitions and organize some timing issues,” Gallagher said. “Above all, we are going to put forth our best routine possible.”

Because of multiple illnesses, Northport had to learn a new routine in just 48 hours.

“Every single person on the team is used to working with certain people,” Northport coach Danielle Milazzo said. “You don’t have a lot of time to adjust if someone isn’t there so everyone had to step up and do what they needed to do in order for the routine to come together.”