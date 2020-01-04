TODAY'S PAPER
46° Good Evening
SEARCH
46° Good Evening
Island Trees competes during a Nassau Cheerleading Competition
SportsHigh SchoolCheerleading

Wantagh cheerleading competition

Print

Scenes from the Wantagh cheerleading competition on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

MORE PHOTOS

Holy Trinity guard Javier Contreras drives the lane Photos: Holy Trinity vs. Iona Prep boys basketball Brentwood guard Zatai Townsend puts the layup in Photos: Brentwood vs. Boys & Girls (Brooklyn) boys basketball St. Anthony's guard Andre Snoddy puts up the Photos: St. Anthony's vs. Mount St. Michael (Bronx) boys basketball Brentwood's Amari Isaacs #4 takes a shot over Photos: Brentwood vs. Ward Melville boys basketball Preston Edmead of Deer Park drives to the Photos: Deer Park vs. North Babylon boys basketball NorthportÕs Danielle Pavinelli dribbles the ball up court Suffolk Shootout Tournament photos: Northport vs. Glenn St. John the Baptist's Cara McCormack dribbles the Suffolk Shootout Tournament photos: SJB vs. Sewanhaka Dylan Diaz #1 of North Babylon, right, gets North Babylon vs. Hills East Gianna Chiarello #5 of MacArthur drains a shot Photos: Mac Arthur vs. Cold Spring Harbor girls basketball The 2019 Newsday All-Long Island girls volleyball team Newsday's All-Long Island girls volleyball team Commack's Jack Reardon splits the Riverhead defense during Photos: Commack vs. Riverhead boys basketball The 2019 Newsday All-Long Island boys volleyball team Newsday's All-Long Island boys volleyball team The 2019 Newsday Fall All-Long Island Girls Field Newsday's All-Long Island field hockey team The 2019 Newsday All-Long Island football team at Newsday's All-Long Island football first team Jayden Freeman #32 of Uniondale, right, guards Logan Photos: Uniondale vs. Massapequa boys basketball The 2019 Newsday All-Long Island girls tennis team Newsday's All-Long Island girls tennis team The 2019 Newsday All-Long Island boys soccer team Newsday's All-Long Island boys soccer team The 2019 Newsday Fall All-Long Island Girls Soccer Newsday's All-Long Island girls soccer team The 2019 Newsday Fall All-Long Island Girls Swimming Newsday's All-Long Island girls swimming team The 2019 Newsday Fall All-Long Island Boys Cross Newsday's All-Long Island boys cross country team Bora Soybas #21 of Bethpage drives to the Photos: Bethpage vs. Lawrence boys basketball The 2019 Newsday Fall All-Long Island Girls Cross Newsday's All-Long Island girls cross country team Marvel Chambers #44 of Farmingdale, right, gets pressured Photos: Farmingdale vs. Massapequa boys hoops Massapequa's Alexa Cirabisi maneuvers around Lindsey Shimborske of Photos: Massapequa-Farmingdale girls hoops
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search