Claire Galante shot 2-under-par 34 on the front nine of the Eisenhower Blue Course to lead No. 1 Kellenberg over No. 4 St. John the Baptist, 3-2, in a CHSAA girls golf semifinal Wednesday. Olivia Callahan shot a 45 for the Firebirds (11-0).

St. Anthony’s 3, Sacred Heart 2: Allison Amoruso shot a 39 on the front nine of Eisenhower Blue to lead No. 2 St. Anthony’s over No. 3 Sacred Heart in a CHSAA semifinal. Kaitlyn Browne shot a 40 for the Friars. St. Anthony’s will face Kellenberg in the final on Thursday at 4 p.m. at Eisenhower Blue.

BASEBALL

Miller Place 5, Harborfields 3: Nick Chiarelli pitched four innings and picked up the win for Miller Place (4-5) in Suffolk League IV. Tyler Hodella earned the save, tossing three innings of relief. Jason Strickland was 2-for-3 with a run scored.

East Islip 13, Half Hollow Hills West 3: Nicholas Rizzo allowed three runs on three hits in a complete game for East Islip (7-3) in Suffolk IV. East Islip had a six-run fourth inning to erase a three-run deficit. Rizzo had a two-run triple, Jeff Wills was 3-for-4 with three singles and two runs scored and Ryan Ferremi was 2-for-5 with three RBIs.

Center Moriches 5, Southampton/Ross 1: Joey Hiller allowed a run and a hit in six innings in Suffolk V. Jack Rupe went 3-for-4 with a double and a run for Center Moriches (4-5).

Smithtown West 2, Newfield 0: Sean Jost threw a two-hitter and struck out four with 83 pitches in Suffolk III. Tyler Lawrence went 2-for-3 and Nick Esposito went 1-for-2 with a walk. They both scored in the first inning for Smithtown West (4-4).

Bayport-Blue Point 6, Port Jefferson 0: Logan Robertson’s bases-loaded double in the bottom of the fourth gave Bayport-Blue Point a 4-0 lead in Suffolk VI. Liam Stemmler pitched a four-hitter and struck out nine for the Phantoms (8-2).

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Calhoun 12, Great Neck South 2: Pete Rogers had a three-run home run, Patrick Sanchez went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Ryan Purcell went 2-for-2 with two RBIs for Calhoun (10-0) in Nassau II.

St. Dominic 7, St. John the Baptist 4: Mike Petrucelly had a three-run home run in the second inning to give St. Dominic a 5-1 lead in the second inning in the CHSAA. St. Dominic improved to 6-6.

BOYS LACROSSE

Carey 11, South Side 2: Jimmy O’Connell had three goals and two assists to lead Carey (4-3) in Nassau Conference I.

Rocky Point 12, Center Moriches 3: Matt Sweeney had four goals and six assists to lead Rocky Point (5-5) in Suffolk Division II. CJ Gerace added three goals and an assist.

Bayport-Blue Point 8, East Islip 4: Jameson Smith had three goals and three assists for Bayport-Blue Point (9-1) in Suffolk II.

Mount Sinai 14, Bellport 2: Lucas LaForge had seven goals for Mount Sinai (10-0) in Suffolk II. Joey Spallina added two goals and four assists.

Oyster Bay 12, West Hempstead 6: Jake Macri had three goals and one assist to lead Oyster Bay (4-4) in Nassau II. John Tiberia added two goals and two assists.

West Islip 18, Half Hollow Hills West 5: Parker Reilly had five goals and an assist and Tommy Corcoran had four goals and two assists for West Islip (7-3) in Suffolk II. Ryan Behrens and Joe Costantino each added two goals and CJ Schwarz won 15 of 20 faceoffs for West Islip.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Ward Melville 13, Sachem North 7: Courtney Quinn had four goals to lead Ward Melville (6-4) in Suffolk Division I. Amanda Lee added three goals and Summer Agostino had two goals.

Half Hollow Hills 17, Brentwood 4: Sydney Weidner had four goals and one assist to lead Half Hollow Hills (6-3) in Suffolk I.

Commack 12, Bay Shore 8: Ashley Kolomechuk had four goals and one assist for Commack (9-1) in Suffolk I. Samantha Pugh added three goals and two assists.

Middle Country 16, Whitman 5: Kate Timarky had six goals and two assists to lead Middle Country (4-6) in Suffolk I. Tabitha Berntsen made nine saves.

Floyd 9, Riverhead 5: Kayla Gilmore had three goals and an assist to lead Floyd (7-3) in Suffolk I. Kayden Meyer had two goals and an assist and Cynthia Barnosky added two goals.

Garden City 10, Syosset 6: Sydney Pappas had four goals and an assist to lead Garden City (6-2) in Nassau Conference I. Carla Curth and Alex Hopkins each added two goals.

BOYS TENNIS

Miller Place 5, Mount Sinai 2: Landon Agic defeated Juan Perez at first singles, 6-3, 0-6, 6-3, to lead Miller Place (3-5) in Suffolk League V.

Ward Melville 7, Bayport-Blue Point 0: Ben Proothi and Ethan Timm defeated Kieran Schug and Andrew Brooks, 6-0, 7-6 (6), at third doubles for Ward Melville (7-0) in Suffolk V.

GIRLS BADMINTON

Bethpage 6, East Meadow 1: Natalie Palmer and Sasha Jacob won at first doubles, 21-8, 21-9, for Bethpage (5-4) in Nassau Conference II. Alexa Alaimo and Nina Lukic won at second doubles, 21-17, 21-12m and Anna Ciccolella and Raina Jacob won at third doubles, 21-10, 21-6.