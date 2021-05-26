HS sports roundup: CHSAA girls golf semis; East Islip baseball; Garden City girls lacrosse
Claire Galante shot 2-under-par 34 on the front nine of the Eisenhower Blue Course to lead No. 1 Kellenberg over No. 4 St. John the Baptist, 3-2, in a CHSAA girls golf semifinal Wednesday. Olivia Callahan shot a 45 for the Firebirds (11-0).
St. Anthony’s 3, Sacred Heart 2: Allison Amoruso shot a 39 on the front nine of Eisenhower Blue to lead No. 2 St. Anthony’s over No. 3 Sacred Heart in a CHSAA semifinal. Kaitlyn Browne shot a 40 for the Friars. St. Anthony’s will face Kellenberg in the final on Thursday at 4 p.m. at Eisenhower Blue.
BASEBALL
Miller Place 5, Harborfields 3: Nick Chiarelli pitched four innings and picked up the win for Miller Place (4-5) in Suffolk League IV. Tyler Hodella earned the save, tossing three innings of relief. Jason Strickland was 2-for-3 with a run scored.
East Islip 13, Half Hollow Hills West 3: Nicholas Rizzo allowed three runs on three hits in a complete game for East Islip (7-3) in Suffolk IV. East Islip had a six-run fourth inning to erase a three-run deficit. Rizzo had a two-run triple, Jeff Wills was 3-for-4 with three singles and two runs scored and Ryan Ferremi was 2-for-5 with three RBIs.
Center Moriches 5, Southampton/Ross 1: Joey Hiller allowed a run and a hit in six innings in Suffolk V. Jack Rupe went 3-for-4 with a double and a run for Center Moriches (4-5).
Smithtown West 2, Newfield 0: Sean Jost threw a two-hitter and struck out four with 83 pitches in Suffolk III. Tyler Lawrence went 2-for-3 and Nick Esposito went 1-for-2 with a walk. They both scored in the first inning for Smithtown West (4-4).
Bayport-Blue Point 6, Port Jefferson 0: Logan Robertson’s bases-loaded double in the bottom of the fourth gave Bayport-Blue Point a 4-0 lead in Suffolk VI. Liam Stemmler pitched a four-hitter and struck out nine for the Phantoms (8-2).
Calhoun 12, Great Neck South 2: Pete Rogers had a three-run home run, Patrick Sanchez went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Ryan Purcell went 2-for-2 with two RBIs for Calhoun (10-0) in Nassau II.
St. Dominic 7, St. John the Baptist 4: Mike Petrucelly had a three-run home run in the second inning to give St. Dominic a 5-1 lead in the second inning in the CHSAA. St. Dominic improved to 6-6.
BOYS LACROSSE
Carey 11, South Side 2: Jimmy O’Connell had three goals and two assists to lead Carey (4-3) in Nassau Conference I.
Rocky Point 12, Center Moriches 3: Matt Sweeney had four goals and six assists to lead Rocky Point (5-5) in Suffolk Division II. CJ Gerace added three goals and an assist.
Bayport-Blue Point 8, East Islip 4: Jameson Smith had three goals and three assists for Bayport-Blue Point (9-1) in Suffolk II.
Mount Sinai 14, Bellport 2: Lucas LaForge had seven goals for Mount Sinai (10-0) in Suffolk II. Joey Spallina added two goals and four assists.
Oyster Bay 12, West Hempstead 6: Jake Macri had three goals and one assist to lead Oyster Bay (4-4) in Nassau II. John Tiberia added two goals and two assists.
West Islip 18, Half Hollow Hills West 5: Parker Reilly had five goals and an assist and Tommy Corcoran had four goals and two assists for West Islip (7-3) in Suffolk II. Ryan Behrens and Joe Costantino each added two goals and CJ Schwarz won 15 of 20 faceoffs for West Islip.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Ward Melville 13, Sachem North 7: Courtney Quinn had four goals to lead Ward Melville (6-4) in Suffolk Division I. Amanda Lee added three goals and Summer Agostino had two goals.
Half Hollow Hills 17, Brentwood 4: Sydney Weidner had four goals and one assist to lead Half Hollow Hills (6-3) in Suffolk I.
Commack 12, Bay Shore 8: Ashley Kolomechuk had four goals and one assist for Commack (9-1) in Suffolk I. Samantha Pugh added three goals and two assists.
Middle Country 16, Whitman 5: Kate Timarky had six goals and two assists to lead Middle Country (4-6) in Suffolk I. Tabitha Berntsen made nine saves.
Floyd 9, Riverhead 5: Kayla Gilmore had three goals and an assist to lead Floyd (7-3) in Suffolk I. Kayden Meyer had two goals and an assist and Cynthia Barnosky added two goals.
Garden City 10, Syosset 6: Sydney Pappas had four goals and an assist to lead Garden City (6-2) in Nassau Conference I. Carla Curth and Alex Hopkins each added two goals.
BOYS TENNIS
Miller Place 5, Mount Sinai 2: Landon Agic defeated Juan Perez at first singles, 6-3, 0-6, 6-3, to lead Miller Place (3-5) in Suffolk League V.
Ward Melville 7, Bayport-Blue Point 0: Ben Proothi and Ethan Timm defeated Kieran Schug and Andrew Brooks, 6-0, 7-6 (6), at third doubles for Ward Melville (7-0) in Suffolk V.
GIRLS BADMINTON
Bethpage 6, East Meadow 1: Natalie Palmer and Sasha Jacob won at first doubles, 21-8, 21-9, for Bethpage (5-4) in Nassau Conference II. Alexa Alaimo and Nina Lukic won at second doubles, 21-17, 21-12m and Anna Ciccolella and Raina Jacob won at third doubles, 21-10, 21-6.