High School

College decision day is Friday

Are you a senior in high school or know someone who is? College Decision Day is Friday, and Newsday wants to see where seniors are headed in the fall – what college, trade school, branch of the military. Send us a direct message on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram @NewsdayHSSports of a photo or video or post it to your account using the hashtag #DecisionDayLI. Is it a picture of your shirt? Video tour of your decked-out bedroom or front lawn? Tik Tok Challenge? All are welcome.

