TODAY'S PAPER
43° Good Evening
SEARCH
43° Good Evening
Jordan Raupp, Smithtown East, Fredonia
SportsHigh School

Celebrating Decision Day across Long Island

Print

College Decision Day has arrived, and we want to see how Long Island's high school seniors are celebrating the day. 

Post your photo or video on Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #DecisionDayLI.

Is it a picture of your shirt? Hat? Sign? Video of your decked-out room or front lawn?  We'll be aggregating it all through the weekend in the stream below.

Thanks to all LI seniors and their families for their submissions, due to a large amount of entries, our team is taking the next few days to update the article with all photos that were submitted by Sunday, May 3.

By sending us your College Decision Day photos, you are representing that you are (i) the owner of the photo or have the right to license its use/publication to Newsday; and (ii) are granting Newsday permission to use and publish the photo across all our platforms, including but not limited to Newsday.com, related social media sites, and the newspaper.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

MORE PHOTOS

Jordan Raupp, Smithtown East, Fredonia Celebrating Decision Day across Long Island Amy Welshimer, Smithtown East, Penn State Celebrating Decision Day across Long Island Christian Talay, Smithtown East, Delhi Celebrating Decision Day across Long Island Meghan Kropp, Northport, Clemson University Celebrating Decision Day across Long Island Rocky Point's Tommy Dutton wrestles Kings Park's Tom LI's 200-win wrestlers Hauppauge cheerleaders, left to right, Alexa DiBenedetto, Olivia Newsday's All-Long Island cheerleading team 2020 Skye Harper of Bay Shore/Islip performs her balance Newsday's All-Long Island gymnastics team 2020 Canan Bademci of Patchogue Medford poses for a Newsday's All-Long Island girls bowling team 2020 Andre Curbelo of Long Island Lutheran plays against Newsday's All-Long Island boys basketball team 2020 Paris Clark of LI Lutheran reacts during a Newsday's All-Long Island girls basketball team 2020 Zach Redding of Eastport-South Manor celebrates the win Newsday's All-Long Island wrestling team 2020
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search