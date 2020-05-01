Celebrating Decision Day across Long Island

College Decision Day has arrived, and we want to see how Long Island's high school seniors are celebrating the day.

Post your photo or video on Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #DecisionDayLI.

Is it a picture of your shirt? Hat? Sign? Video of your decked-out room or front lawn? We'll be aggregating it all through the weekend in the stream below.

Thanks to all LI seniors and their families for their submissions, we will continue updating with more seniors in the coming days.

Leilani Blakeman, Barnard College

Megan Mclntosh, Molloy

James DeSimone, SUNY Maritime

John Pisciotta, Western Connecticut State University

Brianna Loughlin, Delaware

Arianna Millan, Wilmington University

Madelyn Johnston, Vanderbilt

Jessica Cagan, Delaware

Katie Giovanniello, SUNY Oneonta

Tara Jankowski, West Chester University

Michael Pincus, Vassar

Katelyn Farrugia, SUNY Cortland

Thomas Giovanniello, Stony Brook

Mike Heavey, Western New England

Nicholas Caputo, SUNY Buffalo

Stephanie Sparkowski, University of Michigan

Vincent Terrone, Russell Sage College

Nicole Morandi, Penn State

Evan Lauda, Ulster Community College

Marisa Simone, University of Hartford

Nicolas Campagnuolo, University of New Haven

Lucas Abbatiello, SUNY Buffalo

Jason Kaplan, University of New Haven

Maya Persaud, NYU

Sammi Lustig, University of Virginia

Vito Rodriguez Jr., Castleton University

Isabella Shepherd, SUNY New Paltz

Jack Layburn, SUNY Cortland

Karl Bouyer & Isabella Deleon, LIU Post

Elena Danielo, Hofstra

Dylan Pohl, SUNY Cobleskill

Emily Huber, Rider University

Samuel Barbuti, Georgia Tech

David Creo, Fuman University

Victoria Carbone, Binghamton

Danielle Leahy, SUNY Oneonta

James Bonifazio, Roger Williams University

Justin Ryan Infante, Sacred Heart University

Daisy Delgado, University of Rhode Island

Christopher Giardino, Molloy College

Danielle Hallett, Hofstra

Christopher Deakoum, SUNY Oneonta

Gabriella Sferrazza, Adelphi University

Molly Jagat, Binghamton

Christian Berberich, Stetson University & Joseph Berberich, Colgate University

Cassandra Hicks, Worcester Polytechnic Institute

Chris Stokum, Penn State University Park

Brianna Bourne, Marist College

Cristian Vega, Farmingdale State College

Gabrielle Wells, Florida Gulf Coast University

Jake Anderson, Michigan

Amanda Morrison, Farmingdale State College

Alyssa Seidler, Villanova University

Ethan Cone, Wingate University

Alexis Palmer, University of Kentucky

Aileen Farrell, University of Haven

Jack Halley, Drexel University

John Kelly, Anna Maria College

Hannah Walz, Molloy

Jacob Goldstein, Indiana University

Tehya Gerbino, Northeastern

Alexa Jacovetti, LIU Post