Celebrating Decision Day across Long Island
College Decision Day has arrived, and we want to see how Long Island's high school seniors are celebrating the day.
Post your photo or video on Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #DecisionDayLI.
Is it a picture of your shirt? Hat? Sign? Video of your decked-out room or front lawn? We'll be aggregating it all through the weekend in the stream below.
Thanks to all LI seniors and their families for their submissions, we will continue updating with more seniors in the coming days.
Leilani Blakeman, Barnard College
Megan Mclntosh, Molloy
James DeSimone, SUNY Maritime
John Pisciotta, Western Connecticut State University
Brianna Loughlin, Delaware
Arianna Millan, Wilmington University
Madelyn Johnston, Vanderbilt
Jessica Cagan, Delaware
Katie Giovanniello, SUNY Oneonta
Tara Jankowski, West Chester University
Michael Pincus, Vassar
Katelyn Farrugia, SUNY Cortland
Thomas Giovanniello, Stony Brook
Mike Heavey, Western New England
Nicholas Caputo, SUNY Buffalo
Stephanie Sparkowski, University of Michigan
Vincent Terrone, Russell Sage College
Nicole Morandi, Penn State
Evan Lauda, Ulster Community College
Marisa Simone, University of Hartford
Nicolas Campagnuolo, University of New Haven
Lucas Abbatiello, SUNY Buffalo
Jason Kaplan, University of New Haven
Maya Persaud, NYU
Sammi Lustig, University of Virginia
Vito Rodriguez Jr., Castleton University
Isabella Shepherd, SUNY New Paltz
Jack Layburn, SUNY Cortland
Karl Bouyer & Isabella Deleon, LIU Post
Elena Danielo, Hofstra
Dylan Pohl, SUNY Cobleskill
Emily Huber, Rider University
Samuel Barbuti, Georgia Tech
David Creo, Fuman University
Victoria Carbone, Binghamton
Danielle Leahy, SUNY Oneonta
James Bonifazio, Roger Williams University
Justin Ryan Infante, Sacred Heart University
Daisy Delgado, University of Rhode Island
Christopher Giardino, Molloy College
Danielle Hallett, Hofstra
Christopher Deakoum, SUNY Oneonta
Gabriella Sferrazza, Adelphi University
Molly Jagat, Binghamton
Christian Berberich, Stetson University & Joseph Berberich, Colgate University
Cassandra Hicks, Worcester Polytechnic Institute
Chris Stokum, Penn State University Park
Brianna Bourne, Marist College
Cristian Vega, Farmingdale State College
Gabrielle Wells, Florida Gulf Coast University
Jake Anderson, Michigan
Amanda Morrison, Farmingdale State College
Alyssa Seidler, Villanova University
Ethan Cone, Wingate University
Alexis Palmer, University of Kentucky
Aileen Farrell, University of Haven
Jack Halley, Drexel University
John Kelly, Anna Maria College
Hannah Walz, Molloy
Jacob Goldstein, Indiana University
Tehya Gerbino, Northeastern
Alexa Jacovetti, LIU Post
