SportsHigh School

High school lacrosse roundup: Hannorah Ragusa saves Connetquot, Bayport-Blue Point boys win, more

Jameson Smith of Bayport-Blue Point cradles the ball

Jameson Smith of Bayport-Blue Point cradles the ball during a Suffolk boys lacrosse game on Saturday at West Islip. Credit: Dawn McCormick

By Newsday Staff
Hannorah Ragusa made one of her 11 saves with one second left in the game to preserve a 7-6 victory for Connetquot over Commack in Suffolk Division I girls lacrosse Monday.

Morgan Elliott had two goals and Erin McLoughlin added a goal and an assist for Connetquot (7-3).

Sachem North 8. Sachem East 4: Riley Eaton had four goals for Sachem North (7-3). Healey Torres had 11 saves.

Middle Country 21, Smithtown West 9: Kate Timarky had five goals and five assists for Middle Country (3-6). Kaitlyn Ippolito had four goals.

South Side 15, North Shore 13: Sydney Rathjen had six goals and one assist, and Ella Grace and Mia Delmond added four goals apiece to lead South Side (8-2) in Nassau I.

Plainedge 19, Seaford 13: Emma Kelly had eight goals and one assist and Abby Wise added three goals for Plainedge (8-1) in Nassau II.

MacArthur 11, Oyster Bay 7: Sophia Quitoni had eight goals and two assists for MacArthur (3-5) in Nassau III.

Kellenberg 6, Sacred Heart 5: Olivia Cruthers had four goals to lead Kellenberg (4-4) in CHSAA. Kerrin Gallagher had 13 saves in the win.

BOYS LACROSSE

Bayport-Blue Point 10, Eastport-South Manor 9: Jameson Smith’s three goals and four assists led Bayport-Blue Point (8-1) in Suffolk II. Zach Kroog added two goals in the win.

Port Jefferson 7, Babylon 5: Stephan Bayer, Daniel Koban and Kyle Scandale had two goals apiece to lead Port Jefferson (5-4). Bayer also added two assists. Peter Murphy had 15 saves for the Royals.

Islip 9, Miller Place 8: Connor Julich had the tying goal, and the winner in overtime, for Islip (5-4). Jack Trovato added two goals and three assists.

Westhampton 8, East Islip 7: Rob Moore had two goals and four assists for Westhampton (5-4). Chris Moore and Peter Traina each had two goals.

South Side 13, Calhoun 8: TJ Sheehan had five goals and John Jude Considine added four goals for South Side (3-4).

