It got to a point midway through Saturday’s Nassau Class I girls cross country championship where Alex Stasichin’s biggest battle was herself. The Massapequa senior had cleared the field by a dangerously comfortable margin when she started to have the kind of thoughts that runners have nightmares about.

‘You’re fine. You can slow down. Take a breather.’

But Stasichin would not be fooled. There’s no quit in the post-season and she was in no mood to give in.

"Every single time I thought ‘oh, I can slow down’ or ‘I don’t have to keep pushing myself,’ I just kept saying ‘No. You’ve been working for this. Your hard work has to pay off.’ That was my motivating drive," she said. "Every single time I was about to slow down, I just kept that thought with me … Honestly, it was a mental game out there."

Stasichin won the 5-kilometer championship in 18 minutes, 20.96 seconds at Eisenhower Park, taking home the Class I title. Hempstead’s Renee Newton was second in 19:08.64.

Syosset won the team title with 47 points. Emily Berg was Syosset's highest finisher, running fourth in 19:45.45.

On the boys side, East Meadow’s Zach Van Houten won the Class I championship in 15:19.23. Massapequa’s Vincent Simonetti was second in 15:28.46.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"The race went out really fast," Van Houten said. "I just knew not to get caught up in it and stay a little far behind. It slowed down a little after the mile (mark), so that’s when I really put myself in a good place. I decided to make my move (at the midway point) and then it was just about holding them off until the end."

Port Washington won the Class I team title with 40 points. Oliver Melara-Perez finished seventh in 16:10.34.

In Class II, Jericho runners won both races. Ana Markovina won the girls race in 17:58.76 – the fastest girls time of the meet across all three classes – and Alex Kasper won the boys race in 16:04.17.

"We went out at a pretty good pace," Kasper said. "I think our first mile was (about) 5:06. I was in the lead pack but I wasn’t really leading. When we hit a mile, I put a little surge in and took the lead."

Kasper said he took advantage of a slightly slower second mile to take control of the race.

"With 0.3 (of a mile) left, I really just went for it," he said.

Calhoun won the Class II boys team title with 34 points. Logan Schaeffler finished third in 16:32.55. South Side won the girls title with 34 points. Avery Brull was fourth in 19:39.12.

In Class III, Oyster Bay’s Nick Tardugno won in 16:03.50 and North Shore, led by a second-place finish by Carson Paradis in 16:06.86, won the team championship with 39 points. Wheatley’s Julia Schriefer won the girls race in 19:17.48 and North Shore, which took places 6, 11 and 13, won the team championship with 30 points. Kate Gilliam was tops for North Shore, finishing sixth in 21:00.58.