boys cross county collage 1

Blake Buscemi of Miller Place took 3rd place for Class B during the Suffolk Cross Country state qualifier meet at Sunken Meadow State Park in Kings Park on Sept. 28th 2019

Anthony Diaz of Farmingdale places 2nd during the Nassau County Boys ICross Country Championship at Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale on November 2nd, 2019.

Gavin Ehlers of West Hampton Beach (1111) runs in the NYSPHSAA Championship Cross Country Meet at SUNY Plattsburgh in Plattsburgh,NY, Saturday, November 16, 2019.

Aidar Matthews of Northport finished 8th. with a time of 16:31.0 at the 2019 New York State High School Boys Federation Cross Country Championships that was held at Bowdoin Park, Wappingers Falls,NY on Sat. Nov. 23, 2019.Photo Errol Anderson

Jake Rabin of Bay Shore places 2nd in the Varsity A 5K race during the Suffolk Coaches Invitational Cross Country meet at Sunken Meadow State Park in Kings Park on Sept. 28th 2019

Grant Samara of Port Jefferson took third place in the Class C-D Race during the Suffolk Cross Country state qualifier meet at Sunken Meadow State Park in Kings Park on Sept. 28th 2019

Wyeth Semo of Northport (11040 runs in the NYSPHSAA Championship Cross Country Meet at SUNY Plattsburgh in Plattsburgh,NY, Saturday, November 16, 2019.

Michael Silveri of Eastport-South Manor places second in Class A during the Suffolk Cross Country state qualifier meet at Sunken Meadow State Park in Kings Park on Sept. 28th 2019