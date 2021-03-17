boys cross county collage 1

TODAY'S PAPER
Blake Buscemi of Miller Place took 3rd place

Blake Buscemi of Miller Place took 3rd place for Class B during the Suffolk Cross Country state qualifier meet at Sunken Meadow State Park in Kings Park on Sept. 28th 2019 Credit: Daniel De Mato

Pictured, top row from left: Blake Buscemi of Miller Place, Anthony Diaz of Farmingdale, Gavin Ehlers of Westhampton. Middle row: Aidar Matthews of Northport, Jake Rabin of Bay Shore, Grant Samara of Port Jefferson. Bottom row: Wyeth Semo of Northport, Michael Silveri of Eastport-South Manor, Nick Tardugno of Oyster Bay.

Anthony Diaz of Farmingdale places 2nd during the
Credit: Daniel De Mato

Anthony Diaz of Farmingdale places 2nd during the Nassau County Boys ICross Country Championship at Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale on November 2nd, 2019.

Gavin Ehlers of West Hampton Beach (1111) runs
Credit: Steve Jacobs/Steve Jacobs

Gavin Ehlers of West Hampton Beach (1111) runs in the NYSPHSAA Championship Cross Country Meet at SUNY Plattsburgh in Plattsburgh,NY, Saturday, November 16, 2019.

Aidar Matthews of Northport finished 8th. with a
Credit: Errol Anderson

Aidar Matthews of Northport finished 8th. with a time of 16:31.0 at the 2019 New York State High School Boys Federation Cross Country Championships that was held at Bowdoin Park, Wappingers Falls,NY on Sat. Nov. 23, 2019.Photo Errol Anderson

Jake Rabin of Bay Shore places 2nd in
Credit: Daniel De Mato

Jake Rabin of Bay Shore places 2nd in the Varsity A 5K race during the Suffolk Coaches Invitational Cross Country meet at Sunken Meadow State Park in Kings Park on Sept. 28th 2019

Grant Samara of Port Jefferson took third place
Credit: Daniel De Mato

Grant Samara of Port Jefferson took third place in the Class C-D Race during the Suffolk Cross Country state qualifier meet at Sunken Meadow State Park in Kings Park on Sept. 28th 2019

Wyeth Semo of Northport (11040 runs in the
Credit: Steve Jacobs/Steve Jacobs

Wyeth Semo of Northport (11040 runs in the NYSPHSAA Championship Cross Country Meet at SUNY Plattsburgh in Plattsburgh,NY, Saturday, November 16, 2019.

Michael Silveri of Eastport-South Manor places second in
Credit: Daniel De Mato

Michael Silveri of Eastport-South Manor places second in Class A during the Suffolk Cross Country state qualifier meet at Sunken Meadow State Park in Kings Park on Sept. 28th 2019

Nick Tardugno of Oyster Bay comes in first
Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Nick Tardugno of Oyster Bay comes in first with a time of 16:43:96 at the Nassau Class C boys cross country state qualifier at Bethpage State Park on Saturday, November 9, 2019.

