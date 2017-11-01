Athlete of the Week is South Side cross country runner Carly Woelfel
In only her sophomore year, South Side’s Carly Woelfel has the planning part of cross country down pat. You see, distance running is about endurance, and endurance doesn’t just happen. It’s planned, plotted and learned. A runner who goes into a race without at least a rough outline of a plan is, more often then not, a runner who doesn’t win.
And Woelfel wins. There’s little doubt about that....
To Continue...
Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?Log in
Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks$0.99/Week Thereafter Subscribe