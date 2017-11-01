This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Athlete of the Week is South Side cross country runner Carly Woelfel

Carly Woelfel of South Side on  Oct.  28,

Carly Woelfel of South Side on  Oct.  28, 2017. Photo Credit: Peter Frutkoff

By Jordan Lauterbach  jordan.lauterbach@newsday.com @jlauterbach1
In only her sophomore year, South Side’s Carly Woelfel has the planning part of cross country down pat. You see, distance running is about endurance, and endurance doesn’t just happen. It’s planned, plotted and learned. A runner who goes into a race without at least a rough outline of a plan is, more often then not, a runner who doesn’t win.

And Woelfel wins. There’s little doubt about that....

Jordan Lauterbach joined Newsday's sports department in 2012. He covers running and the Long Island Ducks independent baseball team. Lauterbach graduated from C.W. Post University in 2010 with a degree in electronic media.

