Sarah Connelly finishes 19th in Nike Nationals

Sarah Connelly came into this season on a mission to add a top-20 national finish to her long list of cross country accomplishments.

On Saturday, she did just that.

The Mount Sinai senior placed 19th out of 201 with a time of 18 minutes, 2.6 seconds at the Nike Cross Nationals in Portland, Oregon.

“The goal was to make top-20 and she accomplished her goal,” coach Bill Dwyer said. Connelly took 30th last season with a time of 17:45.1, and Dwyer said she worked to build on that time to finish in the top 20, which comes with All-American distinction.

“She followed the plan to make that goal,” he said. “She always follows the plan. Each race she gets better. She’s been unbelievable for her entire career.”

Earlier this season, Connelly won a second consecutive Class B public school state championship and qualified for the national meet last week.