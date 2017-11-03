It took falling short for Bay Shore’s Roshni Singh to grasp what being a state qualifier really feels like. Singh, a sophomore, said she didn’t really know what ‘making it to states’ meant when she toed the line and finished 22nd at the Suffolk cross country state qualifier last fall. Now, with a little more experience and success under her belt, Singh knows full well how big an accomplishment it is to qualify for one of the season’s premier postseason starts.

“After training all year last year, I had a better understanding of which meets were bigger,” Singh said.

Knowing the gravity of such competitions did nothing to quell her excellence. Singh won the girls Class A 5-kilometer race in 19 minutes, 29.93 seconds at this year’s state qualifier, held Friday afternoon at Sunken Meadow State Park.

The victory qualified Singh for the state public school championships, scheduled for Nov. 11 at Wayne Central High School in Ontario Center.

With temperatures in the mid-to-low 70s, Singh had to navigate the already-difficult Sunken Meadow Course under less-than-ideal running conditions.

“I was hoping it would be cooler, but it wasn’t as bad as I thought it would be . . . I didn’t go out too hard and didn’t lay back in the race,” Singh said. “On Cardiac [hill], it got a little tough, but I was able to push through it. I was happy, because going up Cardiac was what I was most worried about.”

Sachem East won the Class A team title with 67 points, their third county title in four years, coach Dan Schaub said. Melissa Merone finished second in 20:04.93 and Lindsey Dodenhoff was third in 20:06.93.

Shoreham-Wading River’s Katherine Lee won her fourth straight Suffolk Class B title in 18:42.20. She’ll run for a third public school state championship next weekend. Mount Sinai won the Class B team title with 29 points.

Shelter Island’s Lindsey Gallagher won the Class C/D race in 20:56.70 and helped her team win the Class D title with 33 points. Mattituck, led by Payton Maddaloni’s 21:36.26, won the Class C championship with 35 points.

On the boys side, Northport’s Isaiah Claiborne won the Class A title in 16:35.74 and Smithtown (32 points) won the team championship, their fourth county title in a row, encompassing cross country, indoor, and outdoor track, coach Peter Schieck said.

Miller Place’s Tom Cirrito was fastest in Class B, running 17:12.66. East Hampton (82 points) won the team title.

Shelter Island’s Kal Lewis, only a sophomore, ran 17:05.79 to win his third consecutive Class D championship. Shelter Island (18 points) won the team title. Port Jefferson, led by Sam Walker’s 17:48.17, won the Class C crown with 22 points.