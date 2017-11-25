TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 51° Good Evening
Broken Clouds 51° Good Evening
SportsHigh SchoolCross Country

Mason Gatewood, Katherine Lee advance to cross country nationals

Foot Locker Nationals are Dec. 9 in San Diego.

Mason Gatewood takes 10th in 15:54.8 at the

Mason Gatewood takes 10th in 15:54.8 at the Northeast Cross Country Championships at Van Cortlandt Park on Nov. 25, 2017. Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

By Jordan Lauterbach  jordan.lauterbach@newsday.com @jlauterbach1
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Both of Long Island’s top cross country runners proved their mettle Saturday morning at the Foot Locker Northeast Regional at Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx. St Anthony’s Mason Gatewood and Shoreham Wading River’s Katherine Lee qualified for Foot Locker Nationals, scheduled for Dec. 9 in San Diego, California.

Gatewood, who won the state Federation championship last weekend, ran the 5-kilometer course in 15 minutes, 54.8 seconds, placing 10th.

Lee placed second in the girls race in 17:50.0. Lee won her third state Class B Public School championship on Nov. 11.

Jordan Lauterbach joined Newsday's sports department in 2012. He covers running and the Long Island Ducks independent baseball team. Lauterbach graduated from C.W. Post University in 2010 with a degree in electronic media.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More high schools

Garden City's Andrew DeSantis discussed how it felt Andrew DeSantis talks L.I. Class II title game win
Garden City with the Class 2 Long Island LIC Class II: North Babylon vs. Garden City
North Babylon seniors David Estrella and Anthony Sobotker North Babylon gears up for LIC
Brooklyn Nets head coach and Long Island native Atkinson's love for basketball started early
Wantagh players celebrate after their 21-14 win against History of the Class III LI Championship
The Glenn football team gathers around the championship History of the Class IV LI Championship
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE