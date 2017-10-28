In long run, Manhasset is best in Nassau Class II

That sound you hear is the Manhasset boys cross county team splashing into both prominence and dominance in Nassau County. The squad, who took a conservative approach to the regular season announced their names loudly with a decisive Nassau Class II county championship Saturday afternoon at Bethpage State Park.
Manhasset took the first six places, and seven of the top 10 at the opening meet...
