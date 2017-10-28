Subscribe
    Cross CountrySportsHigh School

    In long run, Manhasset is best in Nassau Class II

    jordan.lauterbach@newsday.com

    Manhasset takes the top six places at the

    Manhasset takes the top six places at the Nassau Class 2 championships at Bethpage State Park on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. (Credit: Peter Frutkoff)

    That sound you hear is the Manhasset boys cross county team splashing into both prominence and dominance in Nassau County. The squad, who took a conservative approach to the regular season announced their names loudly with a decisive Nassau Class II county championship Saturday afternoon at Bethpage State Park.

    Manhasset took the first six places, and seven of the top 10 at the opening meet...

