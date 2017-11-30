TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 52° Good Evening
Overcast 52° Good Evening
SportsHigh SchoolCross Country

Salute to the champs: Kal Lewis overcomes frosty course to take Class D state cross-country title

Shelter Island sophomore clocks 16:44.6 over 5-kilometer course and will be a force for the future.

Kal Lewis of Shelter Island crosses the finish

Kal Lewis of Shelter Island crosses the finish line in 16:44.6 to win the Class D NYSPHSAA cross-counrtry championships at Wayne Central School on Nov. 11, 2017. Photo Credit: Jack Haley

By Jordan Lauterbach  jordan.lauterbach@newsday.com @jlauterbach1
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

It’s too early to tell what the next two years will hold for Kal Lewis, but if they’re anything like this season, there will be a bucket of medals coming his way. Lewis broke into the state championship conversation last season and began to dominate the talk this year. The Shelter Island sophomore won the Class D public school state cross-country title on Nov. 11, running the Ontario Center 5-kilometer course in 16 minutes, 44.6 seconds.

As a freshman, Lewis finished fourth. This year, he was in it to win it — and did just that.

“The key was placement in the very beginning,” Lewis told Newsday after the race. “I wanted to get out fast so I could work off people from there. When I hit 3,200 meters, I had eight or 10 seconds on the second-place guy.”

Lewis had to overcome tundra-like conditions as he ran toward his championship. With temperatures sub-freezing and an overnight snowfall to deal with, the ground was reduced to either solid ice or a sticky mud pit.

“Even though I had half-inch spikes, I couldn’t get into the dirt at all because it was frozen solid,” he said. “You would hit a turn and your ankle would roll and you wouldn’t be able to catch your ground. Other spots were all muddy, where you would sink into it. You just had to keep on going through it.”

Despite being in the state’s smallest class, Lewis is hardly a small-time runner. All season, he proved that he can run with the best. A week after winning the Class D championship, Lewis finished eighth in the state Federation championship in 16:24.3.

Jordan Lauterbach joined Newsday's sports department in 2012. He covers running and the Long Island Ducks independent baseball team. Lauterbach graduated from C.W. Post University in 2010 with a degree in electronic media.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More high schools

Thomas Colamartino of Division, left, gets congratulated by Division vs. Bellmore-Merrick boys bowling
MacArthur's Benny Orlando goes against Hjemly's Casper Loensbo MacArthur vs. Hjemly boys basketball
Brooklyn Nets head coach and Long Island native Atkinson's love for basketball started early
Lindenhurst quarterback Nick Anzalone discusses the emotions of Lindenhurst QB Nick Anzalone celebrates L.I. football title
Garden City defeated North Babylon, 24-6, to win Garden City football wins L.I. Class II title
Zach Grof of Seaford catching a touchdown pass Seaford wins Class IV LIC
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE