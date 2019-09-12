TODAY'S PAPER
78° Good Morning
SEARCH
78° Good Morning
SportsHigh SchoolCross Country

Boys cross country runners to watch in 2019

Jason Linzer of Seaford lets out a yell

Jason Linzer of Seaford lets out a yell as he crosses the finish line in the NYSPHSAA Class B Cross Country Championships at Wayne Central School on Nov. 11, 2018. Photo Credit: Jack Haley

By Jordan Lauterbach jordan.lauterbach@newsday.com @jlauterbach1
Print

Michael Danzi, Smithtown, Sr. – He is the fastest overall returner from the Suffolk state qualifier, where he ran 16:58.76 at Sunken Meadow State Park. He ran 16:43.8 at last year's public school state championship.  

Anthony Diaz, Farmingdale, Jr. – Diaz won the Class A race at last year's Nassau state qualifier, running 16:40.70 at Bethpage State Park. He ran 17:18.3 at the public school state championship at Sunken Meadow State Park.

Jason Linzer, Seaford, Sr. – Linzer is the top returner in Nassau and third fastest returner in the state in Class B. He ran 16:52.8 at last year's public school state championship at Sunken Meadow State Park and 16:13.95 at Bethpage State Park at the Nassau state qualifier.  

John O’Connell, St. John the Baptist, Sr. – Fastest returning Long Islander from the CHSAA intersectional championship, where he ran 2½ miles in 13:40.21.

Michael Silveri, Eastport – South Manor, Jr.  – Silveri is the second fastest returner in Suffolk Class A. He ran 17:08.16 at last year's Suffolk state qualifier and 16:56.8 at the public school state championship, both at Sunken Meadow State Park.

Jordan Lauterbach joined Newsday's sports department in 2012. He covers running and the Long Island Ducks independent baseball team. Lauterbach graduated from C.W. Post University in 2010 with a degree in electronic media.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More high schools

Mikela Junemann had 17 kills and spoke about East Hampton experiences 'roller-coaster of emotions' in win over Islip
East Hampton's Molly Mamay goes for the block East Hampton vs. Islip girls volleyball
Speedy forward Eric Velasquez scored both goals in East Meadow's Velasquez scores twice in East Meadow soccer win
Eric Velasquez of East Meadow scores his second East Meadow vs. Hicksville boys soccer
Mauricio Puerto-Quintanilla recorded a hat trick Tuesday to lead Puerto-Quintanilla leads Lawrence past Lynbrook
Lawrence's Mauricio Puerto-Quintanilla gets the header and the Lynbrook vs. Lawrence boys soccer
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search