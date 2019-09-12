Boys cross country runners to watch in 2019

Michael Danzi, Smithtown, Sr. – He is the fastest overall returner from the Suffolk state qualifier, where he ran 16:58.76 at Sunken Meadow State Park. He ran 16:43.8 at last year's public school state championship.

Anthony Diaz, Farmingdale, Jr. – Diaz won the Class A race at last year's Nassau state qualifier, running 16:40.70 at Bethpage State Park. He ran 17:18.3 at the public school state championship at Sunken Meadow State Park.

Jason Linzer, Seaford, Sr. – Linzer is the top returner in Nassau and third fastest returner in the state in Class B. He ran 16:52.8 at last year's public school state championship at Sunken Meadow State Park and 16:13.95 at Bethpage State Park at the Nassau state qualifier.

John O’Connell, St. John the Baptist, Sr. – Fastest returning Long Islander from the CHSAA intersectional championship, where he ran 2½ miles in 13:40.21.

Michael Silveri, Eastport – South Manor, Jr. – Silveri is the second fastest returner in Suffolk Class A. He ran 17:08.16 at last year's Suffolk state qualifier and 16:56.8 at the public school state championship, both at Sunken Meadow State Park.