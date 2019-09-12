Girls cross country runners to watch in 2019

Kaitlyn Chandrika, Mount Sinai, Jr. – Together with Sarah Connelly, she leads one of the strongest units on Long Island. She was seventh in last year's state Class B public school championship in 19:17.8.

Fiona McLoughlin, Commack, Sr. – Coming off a breakout season in 2018, McLoughlin was second at the Suffolk division championship in 19:14.70.

Maggie Maier, Sacred Heart, Sr. – The top runner in the CHSAA, Maier is the two-time defending CHSAA intersectional champion.

Roshni Singh, Bay Shore, Sr. – She finished eighth in the state Class A public school championship in 18:54.1, the highest Long Island finisher in that race.

Carly Woelfel, South Side, Sr. – She ran 19:43.02 at the Nassau state qualifier last year and is consistently one of the top distance runners in Nassau.