Girls cross country runners to watch in 2019

Maggie Maier of Sacred Heart hits the finish

Maggie Maier of Sacred Heart hits the finish line in first place during the CHSAA Intersectional cross country Championship at Van Cortlandt Park in Bronx, New York on Nov. 10, 2018. Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

By Jordan Lauterbach jordan.lauterbach@newsday.com @jlauterbach1
Kaitlyn Chandrika, Mount Sinai, Jr. – Together with Sarah Connelly, she leads one of the strongest units on Long Island. She was seventh in last year's state Class B public school championship in 19:17.8.

Fiona McLoughlin, Commack, Sr. – Coming off a breakout season in 2018, McLoughlin was second at the Suffolk division championship in 19:14.70.

Maggie Maier, Sacred Heart, Sr. – The top runner in the CHSAA, Maier is the two-time defending CHSAA intersectional champion.

Roshni Singh, Bay Shore, Sr. – She finished eighth in the state Class A public school championship in 18:54.1, the highest Long Island finisher in that race.

Carly Woelfel, South Side, Sr. – She ran 19:43.02 at the Nassau state qualifier last year and is consistently one of the top distance runners in Nassau.

