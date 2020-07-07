TODAY'S PAPER
73° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
73° Good Afternoon
SportsHigh SchoolCross Country

Manhattan College Cross Country Invitational canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

St. Anthony's Mason Gatewood finishes in first place

St. Anthony's Mason Gatewood finishes in first place at the New York State Federation Cross Country Championships held at Bowdoin Park in Wappingers Falls, N.Y., on Nov. 18, 2017. Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

By Jordan Lauterbach jordan.lauterbach@newsday.com @jlauterbach1
Print

In the first major blow to this fall’s high school cross country schedule, the Manhattan College Cross Country Invitational, set for October, has been cancelled due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, Manhattan College announced Monday morning.

The meet, which typically features a strong Long Island contingent, is held annually at Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx and is considered to be one of the tentpoles of the high school regular season.

"Our greatest concern is always the health and safety of all the competitors and families who attend this event each year," Manhattan College cross country and track and field program director Matt Centrowitz said in a news release posted on the school’s website. “Despite how much we all want to host this year's race, there are too many unknowns right now. While this decision is difficult, it is without a doubt in the best interest of all involved."  

Founded in 1972, the meet is the largest one-day cross country event in the country with 10,000 runners and 300 teams competing. In place of a physical meet, Manhattan college will hold a virtual event, open to all competitors, coaches, families, and fans, the release said.

Long Islanders typically have success at this meet. St. Anthony’s Mason Gatewood, who now runs for the University of Pennsylvania, won the 4-kilometer boys Eastern States Championship in 12 minutes, 17.4 seconds in 2017.  

Meet organizers are planning for the invitational to return to Van Cortlandt Park on October 9, 2021, the release said.

The news marks the second cancellation of a high-profile high school running event in the last three weeks. New Balance Outdoor Nationals, which was originally scheduled for mid-June in North Carolina before being tentatively moved to July 30-Aug.2 in South Dakota, was officially canceled on June 16 due to concerns over the pandemic.    

Jordan Lauterbach joined Newsday's sports department in 2012. He covers running and the Long Island Ducks independent baseball team. Lauterbach graduated from C.W. Post University in 2010 with a degree in electronic media.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More high schools

Copiague varsity basketball player Amaya Williams was treated to a drive-by Copiague celebrates basketball player powered by two prosthetic legs
Clarke's Tyler Cox bloops a double to the LI Class of 2021 college commitments
Roosevelt High School senior Idris Carter trying on LI Class of 2020 college commitments
Grace Ann Rail, St. Anthony's, Salisbury University Celebrating Decision Day across Long Island
James Saladino, Sachem East, Boston College Celebrating Decision Day across Long Island
Celebrating Decision Day across Long Island
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search