WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. - St. Anthony’s Mason Gatewood won the state federation cross country championship in 15 minutes, 52.4 seconds on Bowdoin Park’s 5-kilometer course Saturday afternoon. Gatewood, in only his second season running cross-country, won both the CHSAA league and Intersectional championship.

Shelter Island’s Kal Lewis, who won the public school class D State Championship last weekend, finished eighth in 16:24.3.