Gatewood, Lee advance to cross country nationals

Both of Long Island’s top cross country runners proved their mettle Saturday morning at the Foot Locker Northeast Regional at Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx. St Anthony’s Mason Gatewood and Shoreham Wading River’s Katherine Lee qualified for Foot Locker Nationals, scheduled for Dec. 9 in San Diego, California.

Gatewood, who won the state Federation championship last weekend, ran the 5-kilometer course in 15 minutes, 54.8 seconds, placing 10th.

Lee placed second in the girls race in 17:50.0. Lee won her third state Class B Public School championship on Nov. 11.