WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. – The punishing rubber turns of the indoor track season will have to wait just a little longer for Sarah Connelly – she’s got a few more mountains to climb. And this time, she’ll be climbing them in the pacific northwest.

Connelly, a junior at Mount Sinai, placed seventh in 18 minutes, 21.3 seconds in the 5-kilometer New York race at Nike Cross Regionals Saturday afternoon at Bowdoin Park. The finish qualified her for Nike Cross Country Nationals, scheduled for Dec. 1 at Glendoveer Golf Course in Portland, Oregon. Connelly was the only Long Islander, boy or girl, to qualify.

“It means a lot to me,” Connelly said. “It means a lot to my family and I always want to try and make them proud.”

Connelly needed to surge in the final 15 meters to make the cut by 0.2 seconds. Two out of the three runners who ran 18:21 automatically qualified, and Connelly was one of them.

“The race went so quick, I don’t even know what happened,” Connelly said. “I pushed real hard up and down the hills. The back straightaway into the woods I also pushed hard, just so no one would catch me.”

North Rockland’s Katelyn Tuohy, who is almost unanimously considered the best in the country, won in 17:14.0. Fayetteville – Manlius’ Claire Walters was second in 17:54.7 and Saratoga Springs’ Kelsey Chmiel was third in 18:06.3.

The Bowdoin Park course is known for its rapidly narrow terrain. Runners, who start in an open field, need to dash away from the pack quickly to avoid a thick bottleneck that can ruin a race before the halfway point. Connelly was conscious of this and made arrangements to make sure she wasn’t caught too badly in the traffic. However, with Tuohy leading by a large margin and Walters and Chmiel also striding towards the top, Connelly had to watch out for overextension in the first two miles.

“I knew that it was going to go out fast and I couldn’t follow the front pack in the beginning because that would have destroyed me towards the end,” Connelly said. “So, I decided to just stick with whoever I could at a comfortable speed and, whenever I had the chance, try to pass them.”

Enter your email address to subscribe to High School Sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Connelly won the Class B state public school championship at Sunken Meadow State Park on Nov. 10, proving her mettle in tough course conditions and against the best her class had to offer. The win put a cap on what was already a phenomenal fall. That is, until Saturday.

“I just wanted to become a state champion,” Connelly said. “That was my main goal, nothing else…In the beginning of the year, I was worried that I had a chance of burning out. But, I trusted my coach (Bill Dwyer). My coach is always telling me ‘you don’t have to worry about (burning out). I’m the one that worries about it.’”

Connelly quickly saw that she wasn’t burning out – far from it.

“It was just getting that mindset of (the season) being race-by-race and practice-by-practice and seeing how it goes,” she said.

Connelly was planning to run at last weekend’s state Federation Championship before it was canceled due to the Nov. 15 snowstorm. She said she was looking forward to running the difficult Bowdoin course as a tune-up for regionals but, clearly, it didn’t affect her much.

“It was definitely good to take a break,” Connelly said. “I was tired after the (public school) state race, so I definitely needed that mental break.”

Sachem East placed 12th in the girls team competition with 307 points. Saratoga Springs won with 63 points.

On the boys side, Commack’s Daniel Czop was 17th in 16:32.4, the highest Long Island finish. Maine-Endwell’s Parker Stokes won in 15:51.0. Smithtown placed fifth in the team competition with 176 points. Fayetteville- Manlius won with 28.