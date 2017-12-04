Meet the players who earned first-team honors for Newsday's All-Long Island boys cross country team in 2017.

Long Island Runner of the Year: Runner of the Year: Mason Gatewood, St. Anthony’s, Sr.

In under a year, Gatewood transformed himself from an above-average distance runner to a powerhouse who was nearly impossible to beat. Take last year's finishes in the three major meets for catholic school runners: the CHSAA leagues, Intersectionals and Federation championship. Last year, Gatewood finished 13th, 5th and 109th. This year? First, first and first.

Most impressive was his 108-place improvement to win the Federation championship, a race that pits the best runners in the state against each other, regardless of classification. Gatewood ran 15:52.4 on the Bowdoin Park 5-kilometer course in Wappingers Falls. His push in the final 1,000 meters put him five seconds ahead of the field.

Gatewood won the CHSAA league championship in 16:57.95 and the Intersectional championship, run on Van Cortlandt Park's 2.5-mile course, in 12:40.81. Gatewood ran 15:54.8 and placed tenth at the Foot Locker Northeast Cross Country Regional at Van Cortlandt Park on Nov. 25. The finish qualified him for the Foot Locker National Championship in San Diego, California.