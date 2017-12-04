Newsday's All-Long Island girls cross country team 2017
Meet the players who earned first-team honors for Newsday's All-Long Island girls cross country team in 2017.
Long Island Runner of the Year: Katherine Lee, Shoreham-Wading River, Sr.
Things were a little bit different for Lee this fall. No longer did she have a powerhouse team to train next to, with most of last year's dominant Shoreham-Wading River squad since graduated. This left her to train primarily on her own, or with the boys team. And that normally laser-focused training regimen was interrupted, at least at the beginning part of the season, by recruiting visits to colleges eager for her services.
But Lee took it all in stride, and a fast one at that. A month after committing to Georgetown, she won her second consecutive Class B public school state championship, running a 20:07.9 on the 5-kilometer course at Wayne Central High School in Ontario Center on Nov. 11. It was her third state public school championship in four years. Two weeks later, Lee placed second at the Foot Locker Northeast Regional and qualified for the Foot Locker National Championship in San Diego, California.
Lee also dominated both major Suffolk postseason races, winning the Division championship in 18:24.45 and the Class B race at the Suffolk state qualifier in 18:42.20.
Sarah Connelly, Mt. Sinai, Soph.
Connelly ended her season in spectacular fashion with a seventh-place finish at the Federation championship. Her time of 18:56.1 was the fastest among Long Island runners. Connelly finished third in the Class B race at the state public school championships and second in the Class B race at the Suffolk state qualifier.
Noreen Guilfoyle, Mt. Sinai, Sr.
Guilfoyle was a linchpin of Suffolk's top team. She finished second in the Class B race at the state public school championships, running a 20:21.6. She ran 20:04.55 at Sunken Meadow and placed third in the Class B race at the Suffolk state qualifier.
Maggie Maier, Sacred Heart, Soph.
Maier dominated the CHSAA, winning both the league and Intersectional championship in dominant fashion. She followed up the solid league season with a 10th-place finish at the Federation championship, running a 19:02.5 at the Bowdoin Park 5-kilometer course in Wappingers Falls.
Gabrielle Schneider, Smithtown, Jr.
Schneider was the top Suffolk finisher in the Class A race at the state public school championships, running a 20:33.3 at Wayne Central High School in Ontario Center. Schneider finished fifth at the Suffolk Division championship, running 19:36.45 at Sunken Meadow on Oct. 26.
Reilly Siebert, Syosset, Sr
A four-time All-Long Island first team slection, Siebert was the class of Nassau. She had the fastest overall time at both the Nassau state qualifier (18:25.55) and the county championships (18:59.10). Siebert ran the fastest Long Island time in the Class A race (20:23) at the state public school championship.
Roshni Singh, Bay Shore, Soph.
Singh was among the fastest in the state all season. She won the Class A race at the Suffolk state qualifier in 19:29.93 on Nov. 3. She placed 24th at the Class A state public school championship, running a 20:35.6 at Wayne Central High School in Ontario Center.
Coach of the Year: Bill Dwyer, Mount Sinai
Dwyer's team was the class of Suffolk all season, winning both the Division championship and posting the best merged score at the state qualifier. Mt. Sinai finished third in Class B at the state public school championships and placed 11th in the all-class merge, the highest Long Island finisher.