Meet the players who earned first-team honors for Newsday's All-Long Island girls cross country team in 2017.

Long Island Runner of the Year: Katherine Lee, Shoreham-Wading River, Sr.

Things were a little bit different for Lee this fall. No longer did she have a powerhouse team to train next to, with most of last year's dominant Shoreham-Wading River squad since graduated. This left her to train primarily on her own, or with the boys team. And that normally laser-focused training regimen was interrupted, at least at the beginning part of the season, by recruiting visits to colleges eager for her services.

But Lee took it all in stride, and a fast one at that. A month after committing to Georgetown, she won her second consecutive Class B public school state championship, running a 20:07.9 on the 5-kilometer course at Wayne Central High School in Ontario Center on Nov. 11. It was her third state public school championship in four years. Two weeks later, Lee placed second at the Foot Locker Northeast Regional and qualified for the Foot Locker National Championship in San Diego, California.

Lee also dominated both major Suffolk postseason races, winning the Division championship in 18:24.45 and the Class B race at the Suffolk state qualifier in 18:42.20.