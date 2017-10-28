Nassau Class III is no match for the Rosencrans family. Both Jack, a junior at North Shore and Sophie, a freshman there, won their respective county championship races at the Nassau Class County Championships at Bethpage State Park Saturday morning.

Sophie won the girls Class III championship in fairly convincing fashion, running the 5-kilometer course in 19 minutes, 43.70 seconds. The victory came moments after Jack won the boys race in 16:27.74.

“I saw Jack at the end (of his race),” Sophie said. “It was highly motivating and I felt really proud of him.”

Sophie hadn’t even caught her breath when the realization of what she had done — a class county championship as a freshman — hit her.

“It’s very shocking,” Sophie said. “ . . . My mindset was ‘mind over body.’ I was just trying to keep my mind in control and not stop, even though my body wanted to.”

The North Shore girls won their 11th consecutive class county championship, scoring 64 points in the process. The boys won their third consecutive team title with 35 points.

Jack won his race by 9.67 seconds, but had to battle Seaford’s Jason Linzer all the way to the polo fields before achieving comfortable separation. Linzer was second in 16:37.41.

“I never give up,” Jack said. “I always want to be above the competition, or right at it. It’s all about your breathing and keeping that steady rhythm.”

A third Rosencrans ran on Saturday, as well. Sophie’s twin and Jack’s younger brother, Sam, ran 19:05.88.

Siebert Wins Class I, again.

Syosset’s Reilly Siebert won Class I in 18:59.10. It was her third consecutive class county championship. Siebert was the only Nassau girl to break 19 minutes, across all three classes.

Siebert said she made a small move toward leaving the pack behind at the mile and a half mark, slowly inching her way toward a comfortable victory. Port Washington’s Lucy Hurt was second in 19:11.54.

At this point, the senior Siebert knows Bethpage State Park like the back of her hand. In her fifth varsity year, her familiarity with the wide-open space and the wooded nooks and crannies are second-to-none.

“I know where my weak and strong points are and where I can really make a statement move in a race to affect it,” Siebert said.

Syosset won the Class I team championship for the sixth consecutive year, scoring 56 points.

Woelfel wins Class II

South Side’s Carly Woelfel won Class II in 19:26.01. The sophomore was careful to make moves early in the race, avoiding a run-for-the-hills final 800 meters.

“I didn’t want to finish this race neck-and-neck, having to sprint,” Woelfel said. “That’s a runner’s biggest struggle . . . I just tried to build the gap little-by-little.”

South Side won the team title with 39 points.

GNN’s Law discharged from hospital

Great Neck North’s Sam Law, a perennial contender in any Nassau race, was taken to Plainview Hospital after suffering an asthma attack on the course, Nassau Boys Cross Country Coordinator Adam McKenzie said. Law finished 15th in 21:35.21. She collapsed at the finish line and was given medical attention.

By late afternoon, Law was discharged from the hospital and is doing much better, Great Neck North coach Joe Bonvicino told Newsday.