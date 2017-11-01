This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 53° Good Evening
Broken Clouds 53° Good Evening
SportsHigh SchoolCross Country

Sacred Heart’s Maggie Maier wins CHSAA league girls cross-country title

Sophomore far in front in taking race for second straight year; St. Anthony’s Mason Gatewood wins boys crown.

Sacred Heart's Maggie Maier wonc the CHSAA league

Sacred Heart's Maggie Maier wonc the CHSAA league cross-country championship meet on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, at Sunken Meadow State Park. Photo Credit: Richard T. Slattery

By Jordan Lauterbach  jordan.lauterbach@newsday.com @jlauterbach1
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

It’s a simple equation, really. Talent + Experience = Dominance. Sacred Heart’s Maggie Maier always has had the talent. That’s been evident since she first donned a Spartans jersey as a freshman. Now, as a sophomore, she’s starting to feel the positive effects of all the racing miles under her feet and, at least for her competition, that’s a scary thought.

“I feel like having even one year behind me gives me that much more confidence,” Maier said. “Last year, going into meets, I never really knew what to expect. Now, I’m more used to it. I recognize girls and can be like ‘oh, I know she’s good. I’ll stay with her.’ Last year, I went in not knowing and being like ‘whatever, I’ll just run the best I can.’”

Usually, her best is more than good enough. Maier won the girls CHSAA league cross-country championship Wednesday, running the always-challenging 5-kilometer Sunken Meadow State Park course in 19 minutes, 30.24 seconds, a personal best, she said. It was Maier’s second consecutive league championship.

Maier got off to a quick start and, by the mile-and-a-half mark, she was all alone.

“I just wanted to go out at my own pace and focus on my race and not who was behind me,” Maier said. “I checked my watch at the mile and it was around 5:52. That was fast for me, but I felt good, so I just wanted to go as fast as I could.”

Kellenberg won its fourth consecutive league team championship, totaling 31 points. Maureen Lewin was second in 20:07.70 and Brianna Lausev was third in 20:24.05.

St. Anthony’s boys team returned to the top of the league mountain with a dominant victory. The Friars took four of the top five places and scored 22 points, more than doubling up the field.

Mason Gatewood led the way, careful to make sure that his teammates were following along down the final straightaway. Gatewood, who is among the top runners in the state, won in 16:57.95. Matthew Payamps was second in 16:58.34 and Brendan Dearie was third in 17:04.12.

“This was an important team race for us,” Gatewood said. “That was our goal going into it, we wanted to win [the team title]. Thats’s where our focus was throughout the race.”

Jordan Lauterbach joined Newsday's sports department in 2012. He covers running and the Long Island Ducks independent baseball team. Lauterbach graduated from C.W. Post University in 2010 with a degree in electronic media.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More high schools

Sachem East celebrates its Long Island Class A Field hockey champions
Ward Melville poses after defeating Massapequa in the LI Class A field hockey: Ward Melville vs. Massapequa
St. Anthony's Matt Payamps, left, and Mason Gatewood CHSAA cross country league championships
Manhasset's Olivia Dooley (10) and South Side's Emily Nassau Class A girls soccer semis: Manhasset-South Side
North Shore's Isabelle Glennon (20) and Mepham's Kelsey Nassau Class A girls soccer semis: North Shore vs. Mepham
Center Moriches poses after winning the Long Island LI Class B boys soccer final: Wheatley vs. Center Moriches
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE