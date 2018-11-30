TODAY'S PAPER
38° Good Evening
38° Good Evening
SportsHigh SchoolCross Country

Mt. Sinai's Sarah Connelly runs to state glory, and beyond

She won the state Class B cross country title, then qualified for the Nike Cross Nationals

Sarah Connelly of Mount Sinai takes first place

Sarah Connelly of Mount Sinai takes first place at the state Class B cross country state championship held in Sunken Meadow on Nov. 10. Photo Credit: Peter Frutkoff

By Jordan Lauterbach jordan.lauterbach@newsday.com @jlauterbach1
Print

Sarah Connelly had reached the pinnacle. The Mount Sinai junior had finally proved that she was the best Class B runner in the state, coming behind to win at the public school state championships at Sunken Meadow State Park on Nov. 10.

Little did she know, it was only the beginning.

But, oh what a beginning it was. Connelly surged ahead of Olivia Morganti of Syracuse Christian Brothers Academy in the final 200 meters to win the 5-kilometer race in 18 minutes, 17.7 seconds.

“(Morganti) wasn’t slowing down,” Connelly said. “It was just me knowing that I could sprint the last 200 and catch her.”

Two weeks later, Connelly extended her cross country season in much the same fashion — beating Clinton’s Eva Borton to the line to notch the final qualifying spot by 0.2 seconds in the New York race at Nike Cross Regionals at Bowdoin Park in Wappingers Falls. Connelly, who ran 18:21.3 in the New York race, qualified for Nike Cross Nationals, held Saturday in Portland, Oregon.

As Connelly saw it, the nationals was nothing but gravy.

“I just wanted to become a state champion. That was my main goal, nothing else,” she said.

Jordan Lauterbach joined Newsday's sports department in 2012. He covers running and the Long Island Ducks independent baseball team. Lauterbach graduated from C.W. Post University in 2010 with a degree in electronic media.

More high schools

Eleni Glodowski #10 of Whitman, right, and Nicole Whitman vs. Hauppauge girls basketball
Middle Country's Ryan Witkin competes in a game Riverhead vs. Middle Country boys bowling
Garden City RB Trevor Yeboah -Kodie dives down High school photos of the month: November 2018
Michael O'Connell #12 of Chaminade drives to the Kings Park vs. Chaminade boys basketball
Podcast: Newsday's All-Long Island football team
Podcast: 9 Fall All-Long Island teams reveals