Kal Lewis always has been able to run far. Since seventh grade, the Shelter Island strider’s endurance has made him one of the better cross country runners in Class D. Last season, it led him to the top of the mountain – winning the Class D state public school championship in 16 minutes, 44.6 seconds.

But this year, as Lewis defends his title, he’s added speed to his repertoire. Lewis, a junior, has knocked his mile time down by approximately 20 seconds.He won the state Division II 1,600 meter outdoor championship last spring in 4:15.79. The added quickness makes Lewis even more of a threat to not only repeat as state champion in his class, but become a major force at the top of the powerful Suffolk running scene.

“It’s going to be a breakneck pace and it’s going to be me going as hard as I can,” Lewis said of his general race plan for the season. “I want to at least try to go through the first mile in 4:50 and gradually slow down to get to a five-minute or a 5:10 pace. If I could hold a five-minute pace consecutively throughout the whole race, I’ll be really happy with myself.”

Lewis is hoping that his increased speed will help him conquer the incredibly tough terrain of Sunken Meadow State Park. Sunken Meadow, Suffolk’s home course, is considered to be among the toughest in the state and is the site of the state public school championships on Nov. 10. Lewis ran 17:05.79 there at the Suffolk state qualifier and 16:32.42 at the Suffolk division championships – the county’s two main postseason races – last season.

He wants to break 16 minutes this season.

“That’s basically a five-minute-mile pace,” he said. “Having a 4:35, 4:40 mile, like I did last year, it’s pretty hard to hold a five-minute mile pace for that long. I’ve become more accustomed to 4:50 or five-minute paces, so I’m hoping for a good shot at that.”

Other runners are hoping for a shot at the top, somewhere Lewis currently occupies. This is his first season as a defending state champion and, he hopes, only the beginning of a healthy reign at the top of Class D. He knows that every runner will be keeping tabs on him, watching him as he zigs and zags through another crisp Long Island fall and his times continue to drop.

This causes Lewis no agita. He relishes it.

Enter your email address to subscribe to High School Sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“That’s amazing,” Lewis said, thinking about other runners coming for his spot at the top. “I love when that happens. I love when younger or older competition tries to take whatever I have away. I think it’s awesome because it just puts another competitive level on my shoulders. I love competitive running. I think it’s a great thing.”

There are still uncharted waters that Lewis intends to dive into. The junior wants to extend his season into December and run at the Foot Locker Cross Country Nationals, scheduled for Dec. 8 in San Diego. To qualify, he will have to finish in the top 10 at the northeast regional, scheduled for Nov. 24 at Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx. Last season, he was outside the top 50 at regionals, running a 16:51.9.

“I learned not to go out so hard,” Lewis said. “I went out at a 4:45 mile and just fell off the pace immediately. I didn’t find the greatest position in the beginning. It was going out too fast . . . Then, I got into the woods and my legs were gassed, I had nothing left in the tank, and everything was going bad. I’m just going to take that into account for this next time and hopefully I’ll execute it.”

RUNNERS TO WATCH

Within his own county, Lewis is the fastest returner from the Suffolk Division Championships and the third-fastest from the Suffolk state qualifier. Smithtown’s Nicholas DeFelice and David Cabello are both returning. DeFelice ran 16:46.72 and Cabello clocked a 17:02.24 at the Suffolk state qualifier last season.

In Nassau, Jack Rosencrans returns to North Shore after dominating all three seasons last year. Rosencrans ran a 16:16.80 at last fall’s Nassau state qualifier at Bethpage State Park. He will be joined at the top of the county by Seaford’s Jason Linzer, who ran 16:20.02 at the qualifier. The two battled all school year, including a dead heat in the 3,200 meters at the Nassau Class A outdoor championships last spring- an extremely rare, if not unheard of, occurance.

In the CHSAA, St. Anthony’s Matthew Payamps is the fastest returner from the Intersectionals last fall, running Van Cortlandt Park’s 4-kilometer course in 13:12.77. After fighting back from injury during cross country season, Payamps was impressive in the indoor and outdoor seasons. He was an integral part of the Friars’ indoor and outdoor state championship 4 x 800 meter teams.