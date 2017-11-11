This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Shelter Island’s Lewis wins state cross country crown

Kal Lewis of Shelter Island wins the Suffolk

Kal Lewis of Shelter Island wins the Suffolk Cross Country Class C/D State Qualifier run in Sunken Meadow State Park on November 3, 2017. Photo Credit: Peter Frutkoff

By Sal Cacciatore  salvatore.cacciatore@newsday.com @SCacc8
ONTARIO CENTER, N.Y.- Shelter Island’s Kal Lewis won the Class D boys cross country public school title Saturday morning.

The sophomore finished with a time of 16 minutes, 44.6 seconds on the 5k course at Wayne Central School.

