Shelter Island’s Lewis wins state cross country crown

Kal Lewis of Shelter Island wins the Suffolk Cross Country Class C/D State Qualifier run in Sunken Meadow State Park on November 3, 2017. Photo Credit: Peter Frutkoff
ONTARIO CENTER, N.Y.- Shelter Island’s Kal Lewis won the Class D boys cross country public school title Saturday morning.
The sophomore finished with a time of 16 minutes, 44.6 seconds on the 5k course at Wayne Central School.
