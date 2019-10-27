St. John the Baptist senior John O’Connell and Sacred Heart senior Maggie Maier won the boys and girls race respectively on Sunday Oct. 27, 2019.

John O'Connell of St. John the Baptist wins the varsity boys 2.5 mile race with a time of 13:29:65 at the Nassau-Suffolk CSHAA cross country league championships run at Sunken Meadow State Park on Sunday, October 27, 2019.

Maggie Maier of Sacred Heart wins the girls 2.5 mile race with a time of 15.37.01 at the Nassau-Suffolk CSHAA cross country league championships run at Sunken Meadow State Park on Sunday, October 27, 2019.

The Varsity boys cross the bridge at the start of their 2.5 mile race at the Nassau-Suffolk CSHAA cross country league championships run at Sunken Meadow State Park on Sunday, October 27, 2019.

Michael Cahill of Chaminade comes in fifth in the varsity boys 2.5 mile race at the Nassau-Suffolk CSHAA cross country league championships run at Sunken Meadow State Park on Sunday, October 27, 2019.

Fernando Sanchez of St. John the Baptist comes in fourth in the varsity boys 2.5 mile race at the Nassau-Suffolk CSHAA cross country league championships run at Sunken Meadow State Park on Sunday, October 27, 2019.

The Varsity girls cross the bridge at the start of their 2.5 mile race at the Nassau-Suffolk CSHAA cross country league championships run at Sunken Meadow State Park on Sunday, October 27, 2019.

Maggie Maier of Sacred Heart heads to the finish line of the varsity girls 2.5 mile race at the Nassau-Suffolk CSHAA cross country league championships run at Sunken Meadow State Park on Sunday, October 27, 2019.

Kelly Parker of St. AnthonyÕs crosses the finish line in second in the varsity girls 2.5 race at the Nassau-Suffolk CSHAA cross country league championships run at Sunken Meadow State Park on Sunday, October 27, 2019.

Madison Isnardi of St. John the Baptist crosses the finish line in third in the varsity girls 2.5 race at the Nassau-Suffolk CSHAA cross country league championships run at Sunken Meadow State Park on Sunday, October 27, 2019.

Marie Naudus of Sacred Heart crosses the finish line in fourth in the varsity girls 2.5 race at the Nassau-Suffolk CSHAA cross country league championships run at Sunken Meadow State Park on Sunday, October 27, 2019.

Shannon Thieke of Sacred Heart crosses the finish line in fifth in the varsity girls 2.5 race at the Nassau-Suffolk CSHAA cross country league championships run at Sunken Meadow State Park on Sunday, October 27, 2019.

John OÕConnell of St. John the Baptist heads to the finish line to win the varsity boys 2.5 mile race at the Nassau-Suffolk CSHAA cross country league championships run at Sunken Meadow State Park on Sunday, October 27, 2019.

Jonathan Solar of St. AnthonyÕs comes in third in the varsity boys 2.5 mile race at the Nassau-Suffolk CSHAA cross country league championships run at Sunken Meadow State Park on Sunday, October 27, 2019.

Fernando Sanchez of St. John the Baptist fends off the efforts of Michael Cahill of Chaminade at the Nassau-Suffolk CSHAA cross country league championships run at Sunken Meadow State Park on Sunday, October 27, 2019.