Suffolk cross country division championships
Scenes from the Suffolk cross country division championships April 12-15 at Sunken Meadow State Park. Boys leagues 1-4 competed on Monday, while 5-9 ran Tuesday. Girls league 5 also competed Tuesday, with other divisions set for Wednesday and Thursday.
MORE PHOTOS
Our top high school sports photos: April 2021 Photos: West Islip vs. Bellport football Photos: Harborfields vs. Rocky Point football Photos: Seaford vs. Clarke football Photos: Plainedge vs. Bethpage football Photos: Sayville vs. Westhampton football Photos: Valley Stream South vs. Hewlett football Photos: Commack vs. Brentwood boys soccer Photos: Amityville vs. Sayville boys soccer Photos: Garden City vs. Locust Valley field hockey Photos: Mepham vs. Garden City boys soccer Photos: North Shore vs. Mepham girls volleyball Photos: HHHW vs. Commack girls tennis Photos: North Shore vs. CSH football Photos: Massapequa vs. Syosset football Photos: Malverne vs. Friends Academy football Photos: Longwood vs. Bellport football Photos: Miller Place vs. BBP football Photos: Brentwood vs. Whitman boys soccer Photos: St. Anthony's vs. Chaminade football Photos: SJB vs. Kellenberg football Photos: Garden City vs. New Hyde Park field hockey Our top high school sports photos: March 2021 Photos: Hicksville vs. Oceanside boys soccer