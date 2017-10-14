Katherine Lee will be trading the steep hills of Sunken Meadow State Park for the historic steps of the Lincoln Memorial. The senior distance-running standout from Shoreham–Wading River said she committed to Georgetown University Thursday night and announced her decision on Twitter Friday night.

“On my official visit, it felt like a really great fit and I could really see myself going there,” Lee told Newsday Friday afternoon. “Their academic reputation is hard to beat, same with their team. They have a very strong program, so I just thought that everything about it would be a really nice fit.

“Just the energy there, being right in D.C., I felt really comfortable with the team, and the school was just great . . . Georgetown, as a whole, has the whole package.”

Lee said she also considered Stanford and Villanova.

“Losing the other opportunities was difficult for me,” said Lee, who finished tenth at Nike Cross Nationals last season. “We joke that I wish I could go everywhere. Both [Villanova and Stanford] seemed like amazing experiences, but I just had to pick one out of the three. I think I made the right choice, but it was definitely a difficult one.”

With the college search over, Lee can focus on the rest of her senior year. With about a week and a half left before championship season begins, she looks primed to repeat as state Class B public school champion. She began the week as the top-ranked runner in the class and ninth-ranked overall, according to tullyrunners.com.

Lee’s 18 minute, 19 second 5-kilometer time, run at the Ocean State Invitational in late September, is the eighth fastest time in the state and second fastest time on Long Island, entering Friday, according to milesplit.com.

Even with those impressive numbers, Lee said she isn’t sure where she stands in the state, hoping that the next week or so will provide a clearer picture.

“I’m just trying to tell myself that the early part of the season is a time to start off slow,” Lee said. “You don’t want to peak right now. So, I am definitely a little bit confused with where I am. I am just really waiting to see where I am at the start of championship season.”