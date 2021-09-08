Jordan Altman, Syosset, Jr.: He ran 16:41.08 on the 5K course at Eisenhower Park at the Nassau Class I championships in April.

Aidan Brancaccio, St. Anthony’s, Jr.: He ran 14:15.90 at the CHSAA Intersectional championships at Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx last fall, good for a top-20 finish on the 2.5-mile course.

Brendan Conniff, Manhasset, Sr.: He ran 16:31.58 on the 5K course at Eisenhower Park at the Nassau championships in April.

Sean Dearie, St. Anthony’s, Jr.: Dearie ran 14:24.15 on the 2.5-mile course at Our Lady of Mercy Academy in Syosset at the CHSAA league championships last fall.

Gavin Ehlers, Westhampton, Sr.: The best distance runner in Suffolk. He ran a county-best 12:48.97 at the Suffolk Class B championships on the 2.5-course at Sunken Meadow State Park in April.

Colin Funk, Port Washington, Sr.: He’s the second-fastest returner from the Nassau championships in April, running a 16:08.59 on the 5K course at Eisenhower Park.

Liam Going, Chaminade, Sr.: He is Chaminade’s top runner after a strong spring that saw him run 4:36.05 in the mile at the Eastern State Championships.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Trevor Hayes, Westhampton, Soph.: Hayes ran 13:37.50 at the Suffolk championships on the 2.5-mile course at Sunken Meadow in April.

Max Haynia, Westhampton, Jr.: He finished second at the Suffolk Class B Championship in April, running a 13:05.76 on the 2.5-mile course at Sunken Meadow.

Alexander Kasper, Jericho, Sr.: Kasper is the top returner from the Nassau championships in April, running a 15:59.49 on the 5K course at Eisenhower Park.

Dean Mauri Jr., Middle Country, Sr.: He ran 13:40.09 at the Suffolk championships on the 2.5-mile course at Sunken Meadow in April.

Terrence McGinty, Port Washington, Sr.: He ran a 16:59.64 on the 5K course at Eisenhower Park at the Nassau championships in April.

Brandon Meiner, Northport, Sr.: Meiner is the 10th fastest returner from last April's Suffolk championships, where he ran 13:50.83 on the 2.5-mile course at Sunken Meadow.

Kyle Meyers, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, Sr.: Meyers ran 16:22.40 on the 5K course at Eisenhower Park in April, good for ninth at the Nassau championships.

Aidan Neilson, Deer Park, Sr.: He’s the fifth-fastest overall returner from last April’s Suffolk championships, where he ran the Sunken Meadow 2.5-mile course in 13:34.96. He won every league meet last season, coach Thomas Brouillard said.

Alexander Rosario, Calhoun, Sr.: Rosario ran 17:09.98 on the 5K course at Eisenhower Park at the Nassau championships in April.

Andrew Rosenblatt, Commack, Jr.: He won the Suffolk Division I championship in 13:31.03 on the 2.5-mile course at Sunken Meadow in April.

Logan Schaeffler, Calhoun, Soph.: He placed third at the Nassau Class II championships in April, running the 5K course at Eisenhower Park in 16:32.55.

John Schwab, Calhoun, Sr.: He ran 16:47.50 on the 5K course at Eisenhower Park at the Nassau championships in April.

Wyeth Semo, Northport, Sr.: Semo won the Suffolk Class A championship in 13:00.89 on the 2.5-mile course at Sunken Meadow in April.

Timothy Sheahan, Northport, Jr.: He ran 13:46.74 at the Suffolk championships on the 2.5-mile course at Sunken Meadow in April.

Sean Sorice, Chaminade, Sr.: He placed 10th at the CHSAA league championships last fall, running a 13:58.61 on the 2.5-mile course at Our Lady of Mercy Academy in Syosset.

Kevin Taylor, Port Washington, Sr.: Taylor ran 16:48.48 on the 5K course at Eisenhower Park at the Nassau championships in April.

Daniel Thomas, Deer Park, Sr.: Thomas ran a 13:37.30 at the Suffolk Championships on the 2.5-mile course at Sunken Meadow in April.

Jack Ward, St. Anthony’s, Jr.: He’s looking to turn a strong track season into an even stronger fall. Ward won the 800 meters in 1:55.84 at the Eastern State Championships in June.