Top 25 Long Island boys cross country runners for fall 2021
Jordan Altman, Syosset, Jr.: He ran 16:41.08 on the 5K course at Eisenhower Park at the Nassau Class I championships in April.
Aidan Brancaccio, St. Anthony’s, Jr.: He ran 14:15.90 at the CHSAA Intersectional championships at Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx last fall, good for a top-20 finish on the 2.5-mile course.
Brendan Conniff, Manhasset, Sr.: He ran 16:31.58 on the 5K course at Eisenhower Park at the Nassau championships in April.
Sean Dearie, St. Anthony’s, Jr.: Dearie ran 14:24.15 on the 2.5-mile course at Our Lady of Mercy Academy in Syosset at the CHSAA league championships last fall.
Gavin Ehlers, Westhampton, Sr.: The best distance runner in Suffolk. He ran a county-best 12:48.97 at the Suffolk Class B championships on the 2.5-course at Sunken Meadow State Park in April.
Colin Funk, Port Washington, Sr.: He’s the second-fastest returner from the Nassau championships in April, running a 16:08.59 on the 5K course at Eisenhower Park.
Liam Going, Chaminade, Sr.: He is Chaminade’s top runner after a strong spring that saw him run 4:36.05 in the mile at the Eastern State Championships.
Trevor Hayes, Westhampton, Soph.: Hayes ran 13:37.50 at the Suffolk championships on the 2.5-mile course at Sunken Meadow in April.
Max Haynia, Westhampton, Jr.: He finished second at the Suffolk Class B Championship in April, running a 13:05.76 on the 2.5-mile course at Sunken Meadow.
Alexander Kasper, Jericho, Sr.: Kasper is the top returner from the Nassau championships in April, running a 15:59.49 on the 5K course at Eisenhower Park.
Dean Mauri Jr., Middle Country, Sr.: He ran 13:40.09 at the Suffolk championships on the 2.5-mile course at Sunken Meadow in April.
Terrence McGinty, Port Washington, Sr.: He ran a 16:59.64 on the 5K course at Eisenhower Park at the Nassau championships in April.
Brandon Meiner, Northport, Sr.: Meiner is the 10th fastest returner from last April's Suffolk championships, where he ran 13:50.83 on the 2.5-mile course at Sunken Meadow.
Kyle Meyers, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, Sr.: Meyers ran 16:22.40 on the 5K course at Eisenhower Park in April, good for ninth at the Nassau championships.
Aidan Neilson, Deer Park, Sr.: He’s the fifth-fastest overall returner from last April’s Suffolk championships, where he ran the Sunken Meadow 2.5-mile course in 13:34.96. He won every league meet last season, coach Thomas Brouillard said.
Alexander Rosario, Calhoun, Sr.: Rosario ran 17:09.98 on the 5K course at Eisenhower Park at the Nassau championships in April.
Andrew Rosenblatt, Commack, Jr.: He won the Suffolk Division I championship in 13:31.03 on the 2.5-mile course at Sunken Meadow in April.
Logan Schaeffler, Calhoun, Soph.: He placed third at the Nassau Class II championships in April, running the 5K course at Eisenhower Park in 16:32.55.
John Schwab, Calhoun, Sr.: He ran 16:47.50 on the 5K course at Eisenhower Park at the Nassau championships in April.
Wyeth Semo, Northport, Sr.: Semo won the Suffolk Class A championship in 13:00.89 on the 2.5-mile course at Sunken Meadow in April.
Timothy Sheahan, Northport, Jr.: He ran 13:46.74 at the Suffolk championships on the 2.5-mile course at Sunken Meadow in April.
Sean Sorice, Chaminade, Sr.: He placed 10th at the CHSAA league championships last fall, running a 13:58.61 on the 2.5-mile course at Our Lady of Mercy Academy in Syosset.
Kevin Taylor, Port Washington, Sr.: Taylor ran 16:48.48 on the 5K course at Eisenhower Park at the Nassau championships in April.
Daniel Thomas, Deer Park, Sr.: Thomas ran a 13:37.30 at the Suffolk Championships on the 2.5-mile course at Sunken Meadow in April.
Jack Ward, St. Anthony’s, Jr.: He’s looking to turn a strong track season into an even stronger fall. Ward won the 800 meters in 1:55.84 at the Eastern State Championships in June.