Top 25 Long Island boys cross country runners for fall 2021

(L-R) Logan Schaeffler of Calhoun, Alexander Kasper of
Sean Dearie, St. Anthony's sophomore, competes in the
Gavin Ehlers of Westhampton Beach wins the Division
Port Washington's Colin Funk wins the boys 3000
County B 3rd place Trevor Hayes from Westhampton
Maximus Haynia of Westhampton Beach wins the 3200
Top row, from left: Logan Schaeffler of Calhoun, Alexander Kasper of Jericho, Brendan Conniff of Manhasset, Sean Dearie of St. Anthony's, Gavin Ehlers of Westhampton. Bottom row: Colin Funk of Port Washington, Trevor Hayes of Westhampton, Max Haynia of Port Washington.
By Jordan Lauterbach jordan.lauterbach@newsday.com @jlauterbach1
Jordan Altman, Syosset, Jr.: He ran 16:41.08 on the 5K course at Eisenhower Park at the Nassau Class I championships in April.

Aidan Brancaccio, St. Anthony’s, Jr.: He ran 14:15.90 at the CHSAA Intersectional championships at Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx last fall, good for a top-20 finish on the 2.5-mile course.

Brendan Conniff, Manhasset, Sr.: He ran 16:31.58 on the 5K course at Eisenhower Park at the Nassau championships in April.

Sean Dearie, St. Anthony’s, Jr.: Dearie ran 14:24.15 on the 2.5-mile course at Our Lady of Mercy Academy in Syosset at the CHSAA league championships last fall.

Gavin Ehlers, Westhampton, Sr.: The best distance runner in Suffolk. He ran a county-best 12:48.97 at the Suffolk Class B championships on the 2.5-course at Sunken Meadow State Park in April.

Colin Funk, Port Washington, Sr.: He’s the second-fastest returner from the Nassau championships in April, running a 16:08.59 on the 5K course at Eisenhower Park.

Liam Going, Chaminade, Sr.: He is Chaminade’s top runner after a strong spring that saw him run 4:36.05 in the mile at the Eastern State Championships.

Trevor Hayes, Westhampton, Soph.: Hayes ran 13:37.50 at the Suffolk championships on the 2.5-mile course at Sunken Meadow in April.

Max Haynia, Westhampton, Jr.: He finished second at the Suffolk Class B Championship in April, running a 13:05.76 on the 2.5-mile course at Sunken Meadow.

Alexander Kasper, Jericho, Sr.: Kasper is the top returner from the Nassau championships in April, running a 15:59.49 on the 5K course at Eisenhower Park.

Middle Countrys Dean Mauri gives the thumbs up
Kyle Meyers of Plainview-JFK finishes fourth in the
County A Aidan Neilson from Deer Park and
Commack's Andrew Rosenblatt takes first place in the
County A 1st place Wyeth Semo from Northport
Jack Ward of St. AnthonyÕs finishes first in
Top row, from left: Dean Mauri of Middle Country, Kyle Meyers of Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, Aidan Neilson of Deer Park. Bottom row: Andrew Rosenblatt of Commack, Wyeth Semo of Northport, Jack Ward of St. Anthony's.

Dean Mauri Jr., Middle Country, Sr.: He ran 13:40.09 at the Suffolk championships on the 2.5-mile course at Sunken Meadow in April.

Terrence McGinty, Port Washington, Sr.: He ran a 16:59.64 on the 5K course at Eisenhower Park at the Nassau championships in April.

Brandon Meiner, Northport, Sr.: Meiner is the 10th fastest returner from last April's Suffolk championships, where he ran 13:50.83 on the 2.5-mile course at Sunken Meadow.

Kyle Meyers, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, Sr.: Meyers ran 16:22.40 on the 5K course at Eisenhower Park in April, good for ninth at the Nassau championships.

Aidan Neilson, Deer Park, Sr.: He’s the fifth-fastest overall returner from last April’s Suffolk championships, where he ran the Sunken Meadow 2.5-mile course in 13:34.96. He won every league meet last season, coach Thomas Brouillard said.

Alexander Rosario, Calhoun, Sr.: Rosario ran 17:09.98 on the 5K course at Eisenhower Park at the Nassau championships in April.

Andrew Rosenblatt, Commack, Jr.: He won the Suffolk Division I championship in 13:31.03 on the 2.5-mile course at Sunken Meadow in April.

Logan Schaeffler, Calhoun, Soph.: He placed third at the Nassau Class II championships in April, running the 5K course at Eisenhower Park in 16:32.55.

John Schwab, Calhoun, Sr.: He ran 16:47.50 on the 5K course at Eisenhower Park at the Nassau championships in April.

Wyeth Semo, Northport, Sr.: Semo won the Suffolk Class A championship in 13:00.89 on the 2.5-mile course at Sunken Meadow in April.

Timothy Sheahan, Northport, Jr.: He ran 13:46.74 at the Suffolk championships on the 2.5-mile course at Sunken Meadow in April.

Sean Sorice, Chaminade, Sr.: He placed 10th at the CHSAA league championships last fall, running a 13:58.61 on the 2.5-mile course at Our Lady of Mercy Academy in Syosset.

Kevin Taylor, Port Washington, Sr.: Taylor ran 16:48.48 on the 5K course at Eisenhower Park at the Nassau championships in April.

Daniel Thomas, Deer Park, Sr.: Thomas ran a 13:37.30 at the Suffolk Championships on the 2.5-mile course at Sunken Meadow in April.

Jack Ward, St. Anthony’s, Jr.: He’s looking to turn a strong track season into an even stronger fall. Ward won the 800 meters in 1:55.84 at the Eastern State Championships in June.

Jordan Lauterbach joined Newsday's sports department in 2012. He covers running and the Long Island Ducks independent baseball team. Lauterbach graduated from C.W. Post University in 2010 with a degree in electronic media.

