1. Elle Archer, North Shore, Soph.: She placed 13th at the Nassau Championships in April, running a 20:02.22 on the 5K course at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow.

2. Julia Bell, Ward Melville, Sr.: She’s the second-fastest overall returner from the Suffolk championships in April. Bell ran 15:33.28 on the 2.5-mile course at Sunken Meadow State Park and was fourth overall.

3. Dylan Cashin, East Hampton, Soph.: Cashin is the second-fastest returner from the Suffolk Class B championship, running a 15:57.62 on the 2.5-mile course at Sunken Meadow State Park in April.

4. Cameron Coletti, South Side, Jr.: She ran 19:56.11 and placed seventh in the Nassau Class II championship, run on the 5K course at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow in April.

5. Nicole Conklin, Syosset, Sr.: She’s the second fastest returner from the Nassau Championships in April, running a 19:14.56 on the 5K course at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow in April.

6. Blair Davi, St. Anthony’s, Jr.: Davi ran 17:11 on the 2.5-mile course at Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx at last fall’s CHSAA Intersectional Championships.

7. Anna Gansrow, Eastport-South Manor, Soph.: She was fourth in the Suffolk Class A championship race in 15:43.26 on the 2.5-mile course at Sunken Meadow State Park.

8. Sierra Gray, Miller Place, Sr.: She’s the top returner from the Suffolk Class B championship in April, where she ran 15:43.60 and placed second on the 2.5-mile course at Sunken Meadow State Park.

9. Emily Hamel, St. John the Baptist, Jr.: She placed seventh at last fall’s CHSAA league championships, running 16:57.67 on the 2.5-mile course at Our Lady of Mercy Academy in Syosset.

10. Emily LaMena, Glenn, Jr.: LaMena placed fifth in the Suffolk Class B Championship in April, running the 2.5-mile course at Sunken Meadow State Park in 16:01.39.

11. Zariel Macchia, Floyd, Fr.: The fastest girl in Suffolk. Macchia won the Suffolk Class A championship in 14:49.90 on the 2.5-mile course at Sunken Meadow State Park in April.

12. Ana Markovina, Jericho, Sr.: The top runner in Nassau, if not all of Long Island. She won the Nassau Championship in 17:59.23 on the 5K course at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow in April.

13. Gianna Marquez, Deer Park, Sr.: Marquez ran 15:58.87 on the 2.5-mile course at Sunken Meadow State Park last April, good for 12th overall at the Suffolk Championships.

14. Lauren Matyka, St. Anthony’s, Jr.: She ran 17:30.40 on the 2.5-mile course at Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx at last fall’s CHSAA Intersectional Championships.

15. Kate McNerney, Mepham, Sr.: She ran 20:21.21 at the Nassau Championships on the 5K course at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow in April.

16. Alexandra Messina, Manhasset, Sr.: Messina ran 20:14.42 on the 5K course at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow in the Nassau Championships in April.

17. Devin Parchment, Sacred Heart, Jr.: She ran 17:27 flat on the 2.5-mile course at Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx at last fall’s CHSAA Intersectional Championships.

18. Emily Pogozelski, Garden City, Sr.: She ran a 19:49.75 at the Nassau Championships on the 5K course at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow in April, good for 10th place.

19. Allison Reid, Northport, Sr.: Reid’s 15:49.66 on the 2.5-mile course at Sunken Meadow State Park at the Suffolk championships put her in 10th place overall.

20. Julia Schriefer, Wheatley, Sr.: She’s the defending Nassau Class III champion, running a 19:17.48 on the 5K course at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow in April.

21. Mackenzie Setton, Jericho, Sr.: She placed third at the Nassau Class II championship in 19:36.01 on the 5K course at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow in April.

22. Carli Sheiffele, Mount Sinai, Soph: She’s the third-fastest returner from the Suffolk Class B championship in April, running the 2.5-mile course at Sunken Meadow State Park in 16 minutes flat.

23. Kiera Udell, St. Anthony’s, Jr.: She placed 11th at the CHSAA Intersectional Championships last fall, running 16:52 on the 2.5-mile course at Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx.

24. Leslie Villafuerte-Castro, East Meadow, Sr.: She placed fifth at the Nassau Championships in April, running a 19:18.11 on the 5K course at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow.

25. Emily Wickard, Northport, Soph.: Wickard was ninth overall at the Suffolk championships in April, running a 15:47.57 on the 2.5-mile course at Sunken Meadow State Park.