Top 25 Long Island girls cross country runners for fall 2021

Elle Archer from North Shore. Girls CC Championship
Julia Bell (2nd-Ward Melville) at the Girls Division
Dylan Cashin of East Hampton finishes second at
Emily Berg (L) and Nicole Conklin of Syosset
Anna Gansrow of Eastport-South Manor places second with
Sierra Gray of Miller Place finishes fourth with
Zariel Macchia of William Floyd shows off her
Ana Markovina of Jericho wins the Class II
Gianna Marquez (Deer Park) Girls Division II Cross
Top row, from left: Elle Archer of North Shore, Julia Bell of Ward Melville, Dylan Cashin of East Hampton. Middle row: Nicole Conklin of Syosset, Anna Gansrow. of Eastport-South Manor, Sierra Gray of Miller Place. Bottom row: Zariel Macchia of Floyd, Ana Markovina of Jericho, Gianna Marquez of Deer Park.
By Jordan Lauterbach jordan.lauterbach@newsday.com @jlauterbach1
1. Elle Archer, North Shore, Soph.: She placed 13th at the Nassau Championships in April, running a 20:02.22 on the 5K course at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow.

2. Julia Bell, Ward Melville, Sr.: She’s the second-fastest overall returner from the Suffolk championships in April. Bell ran 15:33.28 on the 2.5-mile course at Sunken Meadow State Park and was fourth overall.

3. Dylan Cashin, East Hampton, Soph.: Cashin is the second-fastest returner from the Suffolk Class B championship, running a 15:57.62 on the 2.5-mile course at Sunken Meadow State Park in April.

4. Cameron Coletti, South Side, Jr.: She ran 19:56.11 and placed seventh in the Nassau Class II championship, run on the 5K course at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow in April.

5. Nicole Conklin, Syosset, Sr.: She’s the second fastest returner from the Nassau Championships in April, running a 19:14.56 on the 5K course at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow in April.

6. Blair Davi, St. Anthony’s, Jr.: Davi ran 17:11 on the 2.5-mile course at Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx at last fall’s CHSAA Intersectional Championships.

7. Anna Gansrow, Eastport-South Manor, Soph.: She was fourth in the Suffolk Class A championship race in 15:43.26 on the 2.5-mile course at Sunken Meadow State Park.

8. Sierra Gray, Miller Place, Sr.: She’s the top returner from the Suffolk Class B championship in April, where she ran 15:43.60 and placed second on the 2.5-mile course at Sunken Meadow State Park.

9. Emily Hamel, St. John the Baptist, Jr.: She placed seventh at last fall’s CHSAA league championships, running 16:57.67 on the 2.5-mile course at Our Lady of Mercy Academy in Syosset.

10. Emily LaMena, Glenn, Jr.: LaMena placed fifth in the Suffolk Class B Championship in April, running the 2.5-mile course at Sunken Meadow State Park in 16:01.39.

11. Zariel Macchia, Floyd, Fr.: The fastest girl in Suffolk. Macchia won the Suffolk Class A championship in 14:49.90 on the 2.5-mile course at Sunken Meadow State Park in April.

12. Ana Markovina, Jericho, Sr.: The top runner in Nassau, if not all of Long Island. She won the Nassau Championship in 17:59.23 on the 5K course at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow in April.

13. Gianna Marquez, Deer Park, Sr.: Marquez ran 15:58.87 on the 2.5-mile course at Sunken Meadow State Park last April, good for 12th overall at the Suffolk Championships.

14. Lauren Matyka, St. Anthony’s, Jr.: She ran 17:30.40 on the 2.5-mile course at Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx at last fall’s CHSAA Intersectional Championships.

15. Kate McNerney, Mepham, Sr.: She ran 20:21.21 at the Nassau Championships on the 5K course at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow in April.

16. Alexandra Messina, Manhasset, Sr.: Messina ran 20:14.42 on the 5K course at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow in the Nassau Championships in April.

17. Devin Parchment, Sacred Heart, Jr.: She ran 17:27 flat on the 2.5-mile course at Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx at last fall’s CHSAA Intersectional Championships.

Emily Pogozelski of Garden City runs in the
Allison Reid (winner-Northport) leading the Girls Division II
Julia Schriefer of Wheatley wins the Class III
Mackenzie Setton of Jericho finishes third in the
Carli Sheiffele of Mt. Sinai places third place
Leslie Villafuerte-Castro of East Meadow finishes third in
Top row, from left: Emily Pogozelski of Garden City, Allison Reid of Northport, Julia Schriefer of Wheatley. Bottom row: Mackenzie Setton of Jericho, Carli Sheiffele of Mt. Sinai, Leslie Villafuerte-Castro of East Meadow.

18. Emily Pogozelski, Garden City, Sr.: She ran a 19:49.75 at the Nassau Championships on the 5K course at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow in April, good for 10th place.

19. Allison Reid, Northport, Sr.: Reid’s 15:49.66 on the 2.5-mile course at Sunken Meadow State Park at the Suffolk championships put her in 10th place overall.

20. Julia Schriefer, Wheatley, Sr.: She’s the defending Nassau Class III champion, running a 19:17.48 on the 5K course at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow in April.

21. Mackenzie Setton, Jericho, Sr.: She placed third at the Nassau Class II championship in 19:36.01 on the 5K course at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow in April.

22. Carli Sheiffele, Mount Sinai, Soph: She’s the third-fastest returner from the Suffolk Class B championship in April, running the 2.5-mile course at Sunken Meadow State Park in 16 minutes flat.

23. Kiera Udell, St. Anthony’s, Jr.: She placed 11th at the CHSAA Intersectional Championships last fall, running 16:52 on the 2.5-mile course at Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx.

24. Leslie Villafuerte-Castro, East Meadow, Sr.: She placed fifth at the Nassau Championships in April, running a 19:18.11 on the 5K course at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow.

25. Emily Wickard, Northport, Soph.: Wickard was ninth overall at the Suffolk championships in April, running a 15:47.57 on the 2.5-mile course at Sunken Meadow State Park.

Jordan Lauterbach joined Newsday's sports department in 2012. He covers running and the Long Island Ducks independent baseball team. Lauterbach graduated from C.W. Post University in 2010 with a degree in electronic media.

