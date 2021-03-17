Newsday's annual list of the top boys cross country runners for this season, listed alphabetically.

Blake Buscemi, Miller Place, Sr.

He ran third at the 2019 Suffolk State Qualifier, going through Sunken Meadow State Park in 16:54.51.

Jason Cirrito, Miller Place, Sr.

He ran 17:48.94 in the Class B race at the 2019 Suffolk State Qualifier at Sunken Meadow State Park, good for 12th.

Anthony Diaz, Farmingdale, Sr.

He’s the top returner from the Nassau Class A state qualifier, where he ran 16:29.80 at Bethpage State Park.

Gavin Ehlers, Westhampton, Jr.

He ran 14:55.2 at the 2019 public school state championships, good for 20th overall. He also is the top returner from the Suffolk State Qualifier, where he ran 16:28.09 at Sunken Meadow State Park.

Matthew Flood, Eastport-South Manor, Sr.

Flood was sixth in Class A at the 2019 Suffolk State Qualifier, running 16:54.01.

Colin Funk, Port Washington, Jr.

Funk's 16:39.44 in the Class A race at the 2019 Nassau State Qualifier at Bethpage State Park makes him the second fastest returner from that race.

Max Haynia, Westhampton, So.

He was 10th in the Class B race at the 2019 Suffolk State Qualifier, running 17:44.27 at Sunken Meadow State Park.

Evan Masi, East Hampton, Jr.

Masi was fifth in Class B at the 2019 Suffolk State Qualifier, running 17:22.78 at Sunken Meadow State Park.

Aidar Matthews, Northport, Sr.

Matthews is the top Long Island returner from the 2019 Federation Championship, where he ran 16:31 at Bowdoin Park in Wappingers Falls.

Alexander Niyazov, Hewlett, Sr.

He is the third fastest returner from the Nassau Class B race at the 2019 Nassau State Qualifier, where he ran 17:14.62 at Bethpage State Park.

Daniel O’Neill, Manhasset, Sr.

O'Neill took fifth in the Class B race at the 2019 Nassau State Qualifier at Bethpage State Park with a time of 16:51.57.

Carson Paradis, North Shore, Sr.

He ran 17:24.04 in the Class B race at the 2019 Nassau State Qualifier, good for 14th at Bethpage State Park.

Jake Rabin, Bay Shore, Sr.

Rabin ran 17:27.31 in the Class A race at the 2019 Nassau State Qualifier, good for 15th at Sunken Meadow State Park.

Andrew Rosenblatt, Commack, Jr.

He finished 12th in the Class A race at the 2019 Suffolk State Qualifier, running 17:20.57 at Sunken Meadow State Park.

Grant Samara, Port Jefferson, Sr.

Samara finished second in 17:29.36 in the Class C/D race at the 2019 Suffolk State Qualifier at Sunken Meadow State Park.

Wyeth Semo, Northport, Jr.

Semo ran seventh in 16:57.25 in Class A at the 2019 Suffolk State Qualifiers at Sunken Meadow State Park.

Michael Silveri, Eastport-South Manor, Sr.

He’s the top Long Island returner from the 2019 public school state championships, where he placed sixth in Class A and 15th overall in 14:52.5.

Vincent Simonetti, Massapequa, Sr.

Simonetti finished eighth in the Class A race at the 2019 Nassau State Qualifier, running 16:46.66 at Bethpage State Park.

Nicholas Tardugno, Oyster Bay, Sr.

The defending Class C Nassau champion, Targudno ran 16:43.96 at the Nassau State Qualifier at Bethpage State Park.

Zachary Van Houten, East Meadow, Sr.

He ran 16:41.24 in the Class A race at the 2019 Nassau State Qualifier at Bethpage State Park, good for seventh.

Austin Wefer, Eastport-South Manor, Jr.

Wefer finished 11th in the Class A race at the 2019 Suffolk State Qualifier, running 17.19.75 at Sunken Meadow State Park.

George Werner, Sayville, Sr.

He ran 17:59.76 in the Class B race at the 2019 Suffolk State Qualifier at Sunken Meadow State Park, good for 13th.

Brian Veit, Port Jefferson, Sr.

Veit is the returning champion from the Class C/D race at the 2019 Suffolk State Qualifier, where he ran 17:16.71 at Sunken Meadow State Park.

Cristian Zabala, Northport, Sr.

He was ninth in the Class A race at the 2019 Suffolk State Qualifier, running 17:16.93 at Sunken Meadow State Park.

Matt Zerbarini, Island Trees, Sr.

He is the top returner from the Class B race at the 2019 Nassau State Qualifier, where he ran 16:46.81 and placed fourth at Bethpage State Park.