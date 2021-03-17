Newsday's annual list of the top girls cross country runners for this season, listed alphabetically:

Jackie Amato, Westhampton, Sr.

She is the fastest returner from the Class B race at the 2019 Suffolk State Qualifier, running 20:04.64 on a frigid day at Sunken Meadow State Park.

Elle Archer, North Shore, Fr.

She ran 19:59.12 in the Class B race at last season’s Nassau State Qualifier at Bethpage State Park, placing ninth.

Emily Berg, Syosset, Jr.

She is the defending Nassau Class A champion, running 20:10.94 at Bethpage State Park last season.

Avery Brull, South Side, Sr.

Brull ran 19:45.70 at Bethpage State Park in the Class B race at the 2019 Nassau State Qualifier and placed seventh.

Angeline Caamano, Manhasset, Sr.

She’s the top returner from the Class B race at the 2019 Nassau State Qualifier, where she ran 19:18.19 at Bethpage State Park.

Nicole Conklin, Syosset, Jr.

Conklin was part of the squad that took the top four places in the Class A race at the 2019 Nassau State Qualifier. She ran 20:23.52 and was third.

Greta Flanagan, Oyster Bay, Sr.

She is the defending Nassau Class C champion, running 19:46.07 at last season’s Nassau State Qualifier at Bethpage State Park.

Kate Gilliam, North Shore, Jr.

Her 5-kilometer personal best is 20:27.66, according to milesplit.com.

Samantha Goldberg, Syosset, Fr.

Goldberg finished second in the Class A race at the 2019 Nassau State Qualifiers, running 20:22.70 at Bethpage State Park.

Penelope Greene, Pierson, Sr.

She is the defending Suffolk Class D champion after running 20:30.41 at last season’s Suffolk State Qualifier at Sunken Meadow State Park.

Emmie Keys, Wheatley, Jr.

Keys was second in the Class C race in 19:59.70 at last season’s Nassau State Qualifier at Bethpage State Park.

Victoria Laguerre, Ward Melville, Jr.

She ran 20:03.52 at Sunken Meadow State Park in the Class A race at last season’s Suffolk State Qualifier.

Emily LaMena, Glenn, So.

She is the top Long Island returner from the 2019 public school state championships where she ran 17:43.9 on the three-mile course at SUNY-Plattsburgh.

Zariel Macchia, Floyd, 8th grade

As a seventh-grader, she ran 19:41.70 and placed third overall at the Suffolk Division Championships at Sunken Meadow State Park.

Ana Markovina, Jericho, Jr.

Her 5-kilometer personal best is 19:59.56, according to milesplit.com.

Gianna Marquez, Deer Park, Jr.

Marquez is the fastest returner from the Class A race at the 2019 Suffolk State Qualifier, where she ran 19:46.64 at Sunken Meadow State Park.

Bella Masotti, Mattituck, Sr.

She’s the top returner from Class C. She ran 21:20.44 at last season’s Suffolk State Qualifier at Sunken Meadow State Park.

Sumaira Mayan, Syosset, Sr.

She was fourth in the Class A race at the 2019 Nassau State Qualifier, running 20:23.83 at Bethpage State Park.

Amanda Probst, Ward Melville, Fr.

Probst finished in the top 20 as an eighth-grader in the Class A race at last season’s Suffolk State Qualifier, running 20:43.09 at Sunken Meadow State Park.

Allison Reid, Northport, Jr.

Reid ran 20:01.00 in the Class A race at last season’s Suffolk State Qualifier at Sunken Meadow State Park, good for eighth.

Sophie Rosencrans, North Shore, Sr.

She was sixth in the Class B race at the 2019 Nassau State Qualifier, clocking 19:44.02 at Bethpage State Park.

Marissa Spottiswood, Bellmore JFK, Jr.

She ran 19:25.18 in the Class B race at the 2019 Nassau State Qualifier at Bethpage State Park, good for fourth.

Maya Spottiswood, Bellmore JFK, Sr.

She ran fifth in the Class B race at the 2019 Nassau State Qualifier, clocking 19:30.70 at Bethpage State Park.

Lauren Trejo, Sachem East, Sr.

Her 5-kilometer personal best is 19:11.91, according to milesplit.com.

Grace Weigele, Whitman, Sr.

She ran 19:48.66 at Sunken Meadow State Park in the Class A race at the 2019 Suffolk State Qualifier, good for fifth.