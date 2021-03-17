Top 25 Long Island high school girls cross country runners for spring 2021
Newsday's annual list of the top girls cross country runners for this season, listed alphabetically:
Jackie Amato, Westhampton, Sr.
She is the fastest returner from the Class B race at the 2019 Suffolk State Qualifier, running 20:04.64 on a frigid day at Sunken Meadow State Park.
Elle Archer, North Shore, Fr.
She ran 19:59.12 in the Class B race at last season’s Nassau State Qualifier at Bethpage State Park, placing ninth.
Emily Berg, Syosset, Jr.
She is the defending Nassau Class A champion, running 20:10.94 at Bethpage State Park last season.
Avery Brull, South Side, Sr.
Brull ran 19:45.70 at Bethpage State Park in the Class B race at the 2019 Nassau State Qualifier and placed seventh.
Angeline Caamano, Manhasset, Sr.
She’s the top returner from the Class B race at the 2019 Nassau State Qualifier, where she ran 19:18.19 at Bethpage State Park.
Nicole Conklin, Syosset, Jr.
Conklin was part of the squad that took the top four places in the Class A race at the 2019 Nassau State Qualifier. She ran 20:23.52 and was third.
Greta Flanagan, Oyster Bay, Sr.
She is the defending Nassau Class C champion, running 19:46.07 at last season’s Nassau State Qualifier at Bethpage State Park.
Kate Gilliam, North Shore, Jr.
Her 5-kilometer personal best is 20:27.66, according to milesplit.com.
Samantha Goldberg, Syosset, Fr.
Goldberg finished second in the Class A race at the 2019 Nassau State Qualifiers, running 20:22.70 at Bethpage State Park.
Penelope Greene, Pierson, Sr.
She is the defending Suffolk Class D champion after running 20:30.41 at last season’s Suffolk State Qualifier at Sunken Meadow State Park.
Emmie Keys, Wheatley, Jr.
Keys was second in the Class C race in 19:59.70 at last season’s Nassau State Qualifier at Bethpage State Park.
Victoria Laguerre, Ward Melville, Jr.
She ran 20:03.52 at Sunken Meadow State Park in the Class A race at last season’s Suffolk State Qualifier.
Emily LaMena, Glenn, So.
She is the top Long Island returner from the 2019 public school state championships where she ran 17:43.9 on the three-mile course at SUNY-Plattsburgh.
Zariel Macchia, Floyd, 8th grade
As a seventh-grader, she ran 19:41.70 and placed third overall at the Suffolk Division Championships at Sunken Meadow State Park.
Ana Markovina, Jericho, Jr.
Her 5-kilometer personal best is 19:59.56, according to milesplit.com.
Gianna Marquez, Deer Park, Jr.
Marquez is the fastest returner from the Class A race at the 2019 Suffolk State Qualifier, where she ran 19:46.64 at Sunken Meadow State Park.
Bella Masotti, Mattituck, Sr.
She’s the top returner from Class C. She ran 21:20.44 at last season’s Suffolk State Qualifier at Sunken Meadow State Park.
Sumaira Mayan, Syosset, Sr.
She was fourth in the Class A race at the 2019 Nassau State Qualifier, running 20:23.83 at Bethpage State Park.
Amanda Probst, Ward Melville, Fr.
Probst finished in the top 20 as an eighth-grader in the Class A race at last season’s Suffolk State Qualifier, running 20:43.09 at Sunken Meadow State Park.
Allison Reid, Northport, Jr.
Reid ran 20:01.00 in the Class A race at last season’s Suffolk State Qualifier at Sunken Meadow State Park, good for eighth.
Sophie Rosencrans, North Shore, Sr.
She was sixth in the Class B race at the 2019 Nassau State Qualifier, clocking 19:44.02 at Bethpage State Park.
Marissa Spottiswood, Bellmore JFK, Jr.
She ran 19:25.18 in the Class B race at the 2019 Nassau State Qualifier at Bethpage State Park, good for fourth.
Maya Spottiswood, Bellmore JFK, Sr.
She ran fifth in the Class B race at the 2019 Nassau State Qualifier, clocking 19:30.70 at Bethpage State Park.
Lauren Trejo, Sachem East, Sr.
Her 5-kilometer personal best is 19:11.91, according to milesplit.com.
Grace Weigele, Whitman, Sr.
She ran 19:48.66 at Sunken Meadow State Park in the Class A race at the 2019 Suffolk State Qualifier, good for fifth.