Cuomo issues guidelines for possible return of high school sports

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo issued guidance that could open the door to the return of high school sports across Long Island next month.

All his guidance will be contingent on Department of Health protocols and the approval of local officials, but practices could begin on Sept. 21 for what he called “lower-risk sports” such as tennis, soccer, cross country, field hockey and swimming.

Higher-risk sports -- football, wrestling, rugby and ice hockey -- can practice but are not yet authorized to play games.

There was no mention by the governor about volleyball, a popular fall sport.

“The state has done a lot of research on youth sports and the guidance we’ve come up with is this: what’s called lower-risk sports – tennis, soccer, cross country, field hockey, swimming – in all regions of the state can practice and play starting September 21,” Cuomo said. “So schools will be coming back, there’ll be a little bit of a period to gauge what’s happening, and September 21, they can start to practice and play all across the state. There is guidance posted by the Department of Health on just how they should do it.”

Cuomo’s guidance calls for practices, scrimmages and games to be played within the state’s geographic regions. Nassau and Suffolk counties are one region. That could change on Oct. 19, and, depending on NYSPHSAA officials, might open the door to the ambitious goal of state championship tournaments.

“There’ll be no travel, practice or play outside of the school’s region,” Cuomo said. “So the school can play in their region, they can play with a contiguous region or county, but nothing outside of that until October 19. Again, we’re doing this in phases, we want to see what the effect is, we want to see how it works, schools opening in general is a big question mark. What could the effect be?”

It would seem Cuomo wants to see how the return of sports in phases goes before green-lighting full contact sports, including football to compete.

“The fall is a big question mark. Many of the experts are suggesting there may be a second wave, or a recurrence, so phasing it will allow us to watch it,” Cuomo said. “The quote-un-quote higher risk sports, where there’s full physical contact … tackle football, wrestling, rugby, ice hockey, may continue to practice but they’re not authorized to play at this point.”