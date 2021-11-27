Senior outside hitter Jake DesLauriers may have been the centerpiece to Eastport-South Manor winning the boys volleyball state Division II championship in Albany on Saturday, Nov. 20, but his family’s impact on the Sharks’ success isn’t likely to end there.

DesLauriers’ younger brother and freshman Ayden DesLauriers also played a key role in Eastport winning its first state title since 2016. ESM coach Bill Kropp entrusted Ayden as the team’s starting setter and he delivered at a high clip throughout the season, ultimately becoming one of the tops at his position in Suffolk.

Moments after winning the state title, Jake said reaching the pinnacle alongside his brother was an invaluable experience.

"This was so cool," Jake DesLauriers said. "Now we get to share this memory with our families in the future and talk about it with our parents. We get to bond off something that other people may never have."

Tornado warning? No issue for Northport

The Northport field hockey team’s quest for a state championship got off to a strong start during its semifinal match against Section VI’s Clarence on Nov. 13. The Tigers had a 3-0 halftime lead and seemed well on their way to a state final.

As the second half began, ominous skies loomed overhead. Tornado warnings and hazardous weather alerts blared on cell phones throughout the field at Centereach. The match was halted shortly thereafter with 5 minutes, 37 seconds remaining in the third quarter. Both teams retreated to their locker rooms and parents were forced to clear the bleachers and return to their cars.

Heavy winds and rain whipped through the area and caused an hour and a half delay. When the match resumed, Northport scored a minute later to take a four-goal lead in its 5-0 victory.

"They were very serious in the locker room and weren’t fooling around," coach Gina Walling said. "They just wanted to get back out there and get it done."

Smithtown’s Treglia wants more in pool

Leah Treglia was focused all season on competing at the state girls swimming championships. After posting two Suffolk title winning times last season but unable to test herself against the best in the state because ofd the COVID-19 pandemic, she trained all year for the state meet this fall.

The Smithtown swimmer competing for Hauppauge-Smithtown placed third in the Federation and second among public school swimmers in the 100-yard butterfly and 100 backstroke at the state championship at Ithaca College Nov. 20. She had an All-American automatic time of 54.73 seconds in the 100 backstroke and an All-American consideration time of 55.33 in the 100 butterfly.

Treglia isn’t completely satisfied with just a strong showing. She wants to be the best, and the junior will continue to train with that in mind for next season.

"I’m not upset I got second, I’m proud of myself for that," Treglia said. "But that’s extra motivation to know I have next year, and I can push myself to win next year."