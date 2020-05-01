The 25th rendition of the Empire Challenge will have to wait until next year because of the CONVID-19 pandemic. The all-star football game that pits the senior all-stars from Long Island against the best seniors from New York City was scheduled to be played June 19 at Hofstra’s James Shuart Stadium.

“When the Governor shut down all public schools and college facilities for the remainder of the year, we had no choice but to suspend operations,” said Pete Blieberg, the game coordinator. “We have nowhere to safely practice and get ready for the game. This is a health and safety issue and the right thing to do. We totally understand it’s disappointing for all the players but it’s the prudent decision.”

The game has served as a fundraiser to help find a cure for cystic fibrosis and to support local youth football.

“We were in a Zoom meeting with all the coaches for LIU football and I got a text,” said senior halfback Jaden AlfanoStJohn of Westhampton, who earned the Hansen Award as Suffolk’s best player. “I’ve been looking forward to playing in this game since I watched [Westhampton's] Dylan Laube play in it. I understand the circumstances in the world right now, and I really do get it, but it’s been an extremely disappointing season all the way around for all the Long Island seniors.”

Blieberg, said he had been in discussions with Boomer Esiason, the games founder, and Rich Hahn, the events manager for the Boomer Esiason Foundation, in making the final decision.

“All issues pertaining to the cancellation of the game will be outlined and sent to the coaches and players early next week,” Blieberg said. “We have so many things to address from ticket sales to the custom uniform orders that we’ve already placed. We feel the heartbreak across the board, but we can’t lose sight of what’s going on all around us. For most of the 100 seniors selected to play in this game it would have been the last time they put on a football uniform. Some will go on and play baseball or lacrosse or another collegiate sport, but for those not playing football this was a crowning achievement for them.”

Blieberg added that players will receive their game jerseys at some time in the coming weeks.

“We want them to walk away from this game with a little something to remember their senior year and that they were selected as the top players,” he said. “And they might be honorary captains next year.”