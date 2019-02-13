Long Island fencing championships
Great Neck South and Ward Melville met in the Long Island boys and girls fencing championships on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.
MORE PHOTOS
Suffolk Class A quarterfinals: Kings Park vs. Harborfields Nassau gymnastics individual championships and state qualifiers Suffolk state track qualifiers High school photos of the month: February 2019 Meet the Suffolk Division I wrestling champions Meet the Nassau Division I wrestling champions 2019 Nassau Division I wrestling tournament Suffolk wrestling tournament CHSAA state wrestling finals CHSSA boys swimming championships Nassau Division II wrestling championships Suffolk fencing championships Nassau individual bowling championships Nassau boys swimming championships CHSAA Intersectional track and field championships Nassau team fencing championships Suffolk boys swimming championships Meet the Suffolk Division II wrestling champions Suffolk Division II wrestling championships CHSAA bowling team championships Suffolk diving championships Sewanhaka vs. Manhasset boys hoops Nassau Class A track and field championships Deer Park vs. Bellport boys basketball
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.