The inevitable feeling in Aurora Aschettino’s mind came to fruition on Saturday afternoon as she stood across the strip from Talia Perlman.

"We both knew we were probably going to end up in the end together," said Aschettino, a junior at Oyster Bay. "I knew what I had to do, and I just gave it my best."

Aschettino’s best allowed her to claim first place in girls foil at the Nassau individual championships, defeating Perlman of Great Neck North, 15-9. Aschettino finished the regular season 25-1 in foil. Perlman went 27-0. Perlman was named to the All-County first team and Aschettino was second team, but the two did not face off during the regular season.

Aschettino allowed just three points combined to the first three opponents she faced before the final. She continued a dominant season, which includes a win at the Brentwood Holiday Invitational.

"I’ve been going to the East Coast Fencing Club an hour earlier than usual," Aschettino said. "I’m training pretty much four hours a day, sometimes six days a week."

Jovanna Lau of Herricks grabbed first place in girls sabre after defeating Syosset junior Ella Nguyen, 15-10. Lau went 24-5 during the regular season. The senior won the event in 2020 and is now the back-to-back champion (the event didn’t take place in 2021).

"Practice and my teammates are what help me stay consistent, my teammates really keep me motivated," Lau said. "I really just wanted to win here today, that thought was enough to keep me focused."

In boys competition, sophomore Ryan Wong of Great Neck South captured first place in sabre. He defeated Syosset junior Kyle Cheng, 15-7. Wong had a tough matchup in the semifinals, squeezing by Jericho’s Jacob Khim, 15-4.

"I try to reset before each bout, not think about what happened before," Wong said. "I do gain some confidence as each bout passes."

Wong completed a perfect regular season, finishing at 20-0 in sabre. Wong’s schoolmate, Angelina Fazzini, took first place in girls epee. The senior was up 9-2 before her opponent withdrew for medical reasons.

Syosset senior Tyler Chan defeated Great Neck South sophomore Jun Ahn in the boys foil final, 15-9. Chan went 26-2 this season and was named All-County 2nd team.

Chan’s teammate, junior Jalen Li won Men’s Epee which was the final event of the afternoon. He defeated Wheatley senior Jace Yagoda, 15-6.