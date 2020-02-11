The Garden City boys fencing team is headed to the Long Island championship.

Junior Ryan Bradley won the clinching bout in epee to give the Trojans a 14-12 win over Great Neck South at the Nassau team championships on Saturday at Cold Spring Harbor. It’s Garden City’s fourth county title in 20 years and first since 2017. The Trojans face Ward Melville for a shot at the Long Island title on Tuesday.

“From the bench to the parents, it seemed like our energy level was just too much for other people,” Garden City coach Kevin Oliver said. “Each person supported more than anyone I’ve seen … When one of our kids lost a bout, they would go right back to picking up the next guy.”

Senior captains Logan O’Grady and Christos Yannios won their third-round bouts in sabre to get to 11 and 12 points, and Zach Ortiz won in foil to set up Bradley for the clincher. Bradley won, 5-4, on a double touch with two seconds left while leading 4-3. If he were to lose, GNS would have sent “A” rated fencer Steven Grams up for the clinching bout.

“We had five seniors starting this year,” Oliver said. “They all brought that experience [on Saturday], and every little thing that they could bring, they did."

Garden City beat Jericho, 14-9, in the semifinal earlier in the day for the opportunity to redeem themselves from an 18-9 loss to GNS in December. The Trojans haven’t lost a match since.

In the girls final, Great Neck South defeated Great Neck North, 14-9, on Saturday for its second straight county title and third in four years. The Rebels also face Ward Melville in the Long Island championship on Tuesday.