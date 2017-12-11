Five boys fencers to watch for 2017-18

Philip Acinapuro, Sr., Garden City: The defending county champion in foil went 25-1 in dual meets last season.

Steven Grams, Jr., Great Neck South: Won the county title in epee last season and went 21-0 in dual meets.

Jake Hempe, Jr., Newfield: The Long Island fencer of the year in 2017, Hempe went 45-1 in dual meets and won the county title in foil.

Ben Rogak, Jr., Ward Melville: Went 28-3 in epee and won the individual county title while leading Ward Melville to another team championship.

Edmond Wu, Sr., Great Neck South: Won the county title in sabre and went 24-8 in dual meets last season.