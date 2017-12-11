TODAY'S PAPER
Five boys fencers to watch for 2017-18

Newsday's Gene Morris lists five boys fencers to keep an eye on this winter.

Garden City's Philip Acinapuro in the boys foil

Garden City's Philip Acinapuro in the boys foil during the Nassau boys fencing championships against Jericho at Great Neck South on Feb. 4, 2017. Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

By Gene Morris gene.morris@newsday.com @GeneMorris
Philip Acinapuro, Sr., Garden City: The defending county champion in foil went 25-1 in dual meets last season.

Steven Grams, Jr., Great Neck South: Won the county title in epee last season and went 21-0 in dual meets.

Jake Hempe, Jr., Newfield: The Long Island fencer of the year in 2017, Hempe went 45-1 in dual meets and won the county title in foil.

Ben Rogak, Jr., Ward Melville: Went 28-3 in epee and won the individual county title while leading Ward Melville to another team championship.

Edmond Wu, Sr., Great Neck South: Won the county title in sabre and went 24-8 in dual meets last season.

Gene Morris joined Newsday's sports department in September 2012 and covers high school sports. He earned a journalism degree from Stony Brook University in 2010.

